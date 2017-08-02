A way to always do the right thing

By Larry Brown

It can be very difficult to know if some of the decisions we make are really doing the right thing. Often we choose an action to exonerate ourselves in other folk’s eyes when we think they are harboring negative feelings about certain occurrences or situations in which we have been included.

It seems like we prefer, most times, to be well thought of rather than scorned because we have disagreed or taken a position contrary to the majority. It is easier and generally safer to be with the majority side, no matter what action or decision they make. Though the majority “wins,” it may not be the “right” thing to do. For example, actions of the Klu Klux Klan, or conversely, looting and burning during riots or demonstrations.

Sometimes we make decisions that appeal to, or satisfy an immediate desire or craving that we may have. An example could be found in overeating just because a certain item or meal tastes really good and is available in abundance. Other examples can be found in the tendency for men or women to make advances on one another because of an instant physical appeal, without knowing anything about the other individual’s circumstances or status.

Sometimes we follow a history of doing things a certain way or follow others’ examples or practices.

I feel that the key to always making right decisions can be found in the practice associated with The Golden Rule which advises us to “Do unto others as you would have them to do unto you.” This is sometimes referred to as the Law of Reciprocity or the Law of the Harvest. You reap what you sow. Just like the Australian boomerang, when thrown properly, will return home.

Therefore, before making a decision, consider how it will impact others than you; or place yourself on the affected side of your decision.

Never do or say to someone else, something that you would not want done or said to you.

Larry Brown is Chairman of the Board and co-founder of Worknet, Inc., which has a national ten year contract with the Social Security Administration to find jobs for people with disabilities who are interested and qualified to enter the traditional workforce. He is also co-founder and president of Grace Chapel Ministries, former president of National Cable Training Centers, and president of Woodstock Industrial Products Group.