Amazon to St. Charles County

Amazon coming to St. Peters

E-commerce giant joins the job boom at Premier 370 Business Park by bringing 1,500 jobs to St. Charles County

By Brett Auten

Days later, St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano was still walking on air.

In one of the more significant weeks in his tenure – that began back in 1983 – Pagano helped announce that Amazon.com, Inc. plans for a Missouri fulfillment center to be located in St. Peters, creating more than 1,500 full-time jobs. The buzz from the March 9 morning press conference carried over the following day at a St. Louis Metro-area mayor’s conference where colleagues from multiple other area cities were both complimentary and envious.

“Quite frankly, it hasn’t stopped,” Pagano said. “E-mail, Facebook, it’s a dream come true, and I’m here.”

Employees at the 800,000-plus square foot fulfillment center – to be located at Premier 370 Business Park – will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The highly-technological workplace will feature innovations such as Amazon Robotics that will assist employees in fulfilling customer orders. The new Amazon facility will be completed in the fall of 2019. Amazon currently operates a sortation center in Hazelwood, where it employs hundreds.

“It’s an amazing feeling when an innovation giant like Amazon recognizes the assets that we have here,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “When I look at Missouri, I see innovation. I see thriving entrepreneurs. I see a central location, and a logistics network that connects the entire globe.”

During the last 18 months, Premier 370 Business Park has seen explosive growth adding hundreds of new jobs with more on the way. The location provides easy transportation access for land, air and rail and is located just 15 minutes west of Lambert Airport. 370 Lakeside Park provides a serene backdrop for the business park with a 140-acre lake, five miles of paved hiking/biking trails, RV campgrounds, archery range, dog park and free concerts and festivals.

Just days after the Amazon announcement, Grove Collaborative, a high-growth natural, home-focused platform that delivers products directly to consumers, announced its plans to open a new fulfillment center at Premier 370 Business Park. The company will open a 137,000 square foot facility and create 210 new jobs in the region over the coming years. Grove Collaborative is based in San Francisco with its own direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform for natural home and personal care products. The new St. Peters logistics facility is its third after locations in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Last month, FedEx announced their major project in the Premier 370 development bringing 300 jobs in a 496,209 square foot facility a mile down the road from the new Amazon project.

Pagano said that his team has worked for more than two years to bring this project to fruition.

“(Our team) has been putting together all the pieces of these often complicated processes to demonstrate to these developers that St. Peters is the place to be,” Pagano said. “We want to be the number one choice for great employers to bring great jobs to our region.”

St. Charles Community College is prepped to support the local workforce in these new openings with its Supply Chain Logistics and Manufacturing Technologies A.A.S degree. The degree launched in spring 2017 and is designed to equip students with the tools they need for the modern manufacturing environment. Through this program, students become prepared for employment with companies, like Amazon, that have implemented a team-oriented design, supply chain logistics, production, quality and maintenance systems within the manufacturing environment. For more information about the Supply Chain Logistics and Manufacturing Program, contact Scott Kearns at 636-922-8667 or skearns@stchas.edu.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said the Amazon investment reflects the growing shift to e-commerce and, “Amazon’s decision is just one more indication that St. Charles County is being recognized as an exceptional place to live, work and do business.”

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit amazondelivers.jobs.

Cover-Amazon1 Image courtesy the Missouri Department of Economic Development This rendering shows what the completed Amazon Fulfillment Center will look like when completed in St. Peters.

Cover-Amazon2 Photo courtesy city of St. Peters St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano adresses the media during the announcement of Amazon.com’s plans for the first Missouri fulfillment center to be located in St. Peters.

Cover-Amazon3 Image courtesy city of St. Peters