Celebrating St. Peters

Celebrate St. Peters 2017 promises plenty of fun and food for the whole family

By Brett Auten

Back and better than ever, Celebrate St. Peters will be rocking and rolling over a two-day period

With plenty of live music, family entertainment, and tasty fair food, there is bound to be something for everyone’s liking at Celebrate St. Peters 2017. The annual festival, put on by the city of St. Peters, will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, at 370 Lakeside Park in St. Peters.

“Celebrate St. Peters has something for everyone, whether you’re a music fan or a fireworks fan, whether you like to ride carnival rides or whether you just like to try all the tasty food from the different vendors you’ll have a great time at our festival,” St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano said. “We have free kids activities and entertainment for all ages. Every year, we enjoy meeting new friends and making new ones at this wonderful community event. My wife, Joyce, and I hope to see you along the lake.”

Parking is always a pain in the neck at festivals and can put you in a grumpy mood before your first corn dog. The city of St. Peters has found a way to ease that burden.

There will be free parking available in the general parking area at the festival along with free shuttle rides to and from the event. Celebrate St. Peters 2017 will feature a new satellite parking option at Mid Rivers Mall in two locations; the first at Executive Centre Parkway entrance near Planet Fitness, and the second at Grand Teton Drive entrance across from the St. Peters Justice Center. Several free shuttles will be running to and from the park all weekend long.

From a music standpoint, four nationally-touring bands will be playing sounds from the 1970s and 1980s. Leading things off Friday night on the Main Stage are Pablo Cruise and Ambrosia, presented by 106.5 The Arch and Mid Rivers Newsmagazine. Firefall and Orleans will grace the Main Stage on Saturday night, presented by KSHE

Main Stage entertainment will start at 6:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday night. Blues Plus with the Sliders will open the Main Stage on Friday. A fireworks display will light the sky over the lake in between Saturday night’s Main Stage acts. All of the live entertainment at Celebrate St. Peters is free. All you need to do is just bring some lawn chairs and take in the tunes.

Along with these Main Stage acts, the Celebrate Stage will be thumping on Saturday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. with local favorites Butch Wax and The Hollywoods with R&B legend Theo Peoples.

Celebrate St. Peters 2017 will open to the public with carnival rides, games and vendor booths along with tons of food and unique items for sale from 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

The new Community News Family Area will boast plenty of games, activities, and entertainment. It also features the new BJC St. Charles County Fun at the Fair Stage. Sponsored by Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West Hospitals, the Fun at the Fair Stage will showcase a wide range of interactive activities focused on health and wellness from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday.

Abra-Kid-Abra is a guaranteed hit with free shows on the Fun at the Fair Stage at noon (Dr. Seuss show), 2 p.m. (Circus show) and 4 p.m. (Magic show). Back this year from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday is The Home Depot Kids Workshop, located in the Community News Family Area, where kids will be able to build and take home fun projects.

Several local organizations will run carnival games on both days in the Community News Family Area.

Carnival ride tickets and unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased at the event, or you can purchase vouchers for ride wristbands in advance for a discounted price through Thursday, Sept. 14, at St. Peters City Hall and at the St. Peters Rec-Plex during normal business hours. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for two shifts at the carnival: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets only (no wristbands) will be available for purchase for the last session of the carnival from 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

In addition to purchasing ride wristband vouchers in advance, Reserved Parking Passes are also available for purchase at City Hall and the Rec-Plex through Friday, Sept. 15. The Celebrate St. Peters Family Special offers both a Reserved Parking Pass and two unlimited ride vouchers for a low discounted price of $39 for St. Peters residents and $44 for the general public—a savings of up to 33 percent. This special is available for purchase only in advance through Thursday, Sept. 14.

Reserved Parking Passes will only be sold in advance—none will be sold at the event. One Reserved Parking Pass is good for both Friday and Saturday and costs $20 for St. Peters residents and $25 for the general public. By purchasing a Reserved Parking Pass, you’ll have a reserved, convenient spot inside the park near the festivities, allowing you easy access to your vehicle while you are at the event. A St. Peters Resident Privilege Card is required to receive resident discounts.

A Resident Privilege Card is required to receive St. Peters resident rates for both the Celebrate St. Peters Family Special and individual sales of Reserved Parking Passes.

For more information, updates or to check out the full schedule of events for Celebrate St. Peters 2017, visit www.stpetersmo.net/celebrate.

