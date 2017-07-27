The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital



The word rehabilitation means to “enable again” or to restore a person’s abilities as fully as possible. When impaired by an injury or illness, patients may require a more comprehensive program to get stronger and more stable. Through inpatient rehabilitation, patients can find the support they need to help them on their journey to recovery.

The Difference Between Inpatient and Outpatient Rehab

Physical, occupational and speech therapy are available in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Inpatient rehab is designed for patients who have been discharged from the hospital, but are not quite ready to return home. These patients may need 24-hour nursing care or the oversight of a physician on a daily basis. Outpatient rehab, typically for more stable patients, is therapy at a lower intensity and frequency.

Personalized Care

Inpatient rehab programs treat conditions such as stroke, brain or spinal cord injuries, neurological disorders, cancer, multiple trauma, hip fractures, joint replacement and other orthopedic injuries. A personalized treatment and recovery plan is designed for every patient.



Comprehensive Expertise

A multidisciplinary care team — including neurologists, rehabilitation physicians, certified rehab nurses, therapists and case managers — will work together to provide the best therapy and care possible. Their goal is to restore function to the fullest ability and help patients transition back home.



The new Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital opened July 1, providing patients in St. Charles County with access to the services and expertise necessary for recovery.

Krisana Simpson is the senior marketing liaison with the Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis, assisting with education regarding the services available at the Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital. To learn more, visit www.rehabinstitutestl.com or call 636.317.4000.