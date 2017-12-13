Jumping for better health

Annual city-wide Double Dutch Showcase emphasizes physical activity and better health

By Charlotte Beard

Since 2015, BJC School Outreach and Youth Development has teamed up with St. Louis Public Schools for the city-wide annual Double Dutch Showcase event. This year the event was held on Dec. 9 at Wohl Recreation Center at 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

Members of the BJC outreach, Kara Hughes – Community Health Educator, Brittanie McMullen – Community Health Partner, and Erica Oliver – Community Health Partner, shared the mission behind the annual showcase.

[St. Louis City Division of Recreation and Tandy Recreation Center] provide support by hosting the event. They bring the jump ropes and they provide snacks for all of the participants. The show case takes place yearly during the late fall/early winter season. People can visit the BJC.org site for more details.

The Double Dutch Showcase event was birthed out of the Healthy Schools Healthy Communities (HSHC) initiative, of which BJC is one of its facilitators. The HSHC initiative facilitated a community healthy living index – an assessment – in each of its participating communities in St. Louis city. The assessment revealed desires to have more opportunity for physical activity and something that would involve all ages. As a result, an action plan was developed that also incorporated a city-wide event. Double Dutch jump roping was something brought up by several people in several of the communities. Out of this discussion was birthed the idea to have an all-ages Double Dutch event for the entire city.

The overall purpose of HSHC, which was created and is funded by Missouri Foundation for Health, is to increase access to healthy food, create environmental change, connect programming to neighborhoods, and introduce or strengthen policy.

BJC outreach sources shared, “We are one of 12 collaboratives across the state of Missouri. In our collaborative there are the three of us, which make up the community side of Health Schools Healthy Community (HSHC). Then there is a team through St. Louis Public School District that represents the school side of [HSHC]. But we do often work as one big team together.”

Leanne White, Project Director with St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) for the HSHC initiative, oversees the needs of the schools involved in the school-specific projects. White also shared that approximately 20 teams were involved this year in the Double Dutch Showcase. Since the first year of the event, she states it has just about grown to the level of reaching attendance capacity.

White shared the impact the yearly event has had for SLPS.

“[Students] are invited to the event along with any of their family members or friends to participate in a healthy activity during a weekend event. [It] supports what we are talking about in our initiative—increase physical activity…better access to nutrition education. It also impacts our students because our physical education teachers across all of our 45 elementary schools teach a jump rope unit in November to prepare the kids that want to participate in the event.”

In addition to the jump roping, the gym is filled with hula hooping activity. Simultaneously attendees get to experience a community room filled with vendors brought in by the BJC outreach. Among the vendors are health care providers, Gateway Greening – which focuses on gardening and urban agriculture for communities – and other health fair related entities.

The annual Double Dutch Showcase is just one of the many projects that receive the funding under HSHC. The next city-wide event will take place May 4, 2018—”Let’s Move! Move Your Body.” The flash mob event will be in collaboration with Ballpark Village. Further details can be obtained by e-mailing HSHC@bjc.org or by visiting bjc.org for developing details on the flash mob and other events.

Our BJC outreach stressed the desire to have more residents involved in the monthly meetings HSHC has in each of these communities: Bevo Mill and Carondelet, Forest Park Southeast and Shaw, The Greater Ville, The Ville and Carr Square. The community meeting dates, times and locations vary by community; citizens can e-mail HSHC@bjc.org to obtain information relative to their community.

“HSHC initiative, not only in this event, but overall the whole initiative has grown exponentially,” stated White of SLPS. “I feel like we are really making an impact in these different communities in the city of St. Louis.”

CUTLINE: Submitted photos Participants compete in the BJC School Outreach and Youth Development city-wide annual Double Dutch Showcase event.