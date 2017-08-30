EVENTS – ST. CHARLES COUNTY

EVENTS

Sept. 6: Senior citizen luncheon

Beginning Sept. 6, and every first Wednesday of the month thereafter, St. Robert Bellarmine Church at 1424 First Capitol Drive, South, in St. Charles, will hold a luncheon for men and women 55 and up. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Games (activities) will be held from 12:30 – 2 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations required by the Friday prior to the luncheon by calling 636-634-1971. All are welcome.

Sept. 6: Free concert

Music lovers everywhere, bring your family out for free fun this fall during the new Concerts in the Park series at the Youth Activity Park at 7801 Hwy N. in Dardenne Prairie from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Memories of Elvis with Steve Davis will perform. Picnic baskets are welcome; however, no alcohol or glass containers are allowed into the park. A concession stand is open during the concerts. The 25-acre “extreme” sports park and all its amenities is open for use during the concerts. Those wishing to use the skate park and rock wall must have a season pass or pay the daily entry fee of $5 for children and $8 for adults. Helmets are required and a waiver must be completed by a parent or guardian. Registration for the concerts is not required. For more information, call the park at 636-561-4963 or visit stccparks.org.

Sept. 9: Craft fair

Tri County Advisory Board to Probation and Parole, Probation and Parole District 17, Missouri Department of Correction will hold their Fifth Annual Christmas in September Craft Fair at Calvary Church at 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafters are needed. For more information please contact Esther Angelos at marlofan@charter.net, or 636-441-0329 or 314-477-5096.

Sept. 9: Good Reads in the Garden

Parkview Gardens Florist and Greenhouses is excited to be hosting its third annual Good Reads in the Garden Author Event scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon at 1925 Randolph, across from Blanchette Park in St. Charles. Area residents will be able to meet and connect with local authors and their works in a beautiful, pastoral garden setting. Visit parkviewgardens.com or call 636-946-7641 for more information.

Sept. 15-16: Fall festival

St. Patrick 2017 Fall Festival will take place Sept. 15 from 5-10 p.m. and Sept. 16 from 2 – 10 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish in Wentzville. There will be rides, food, a stuffed animal booth, a cake walk and raffle tickets. The Knights of Columbus will be frying up their world famous chicken dinner on Saturday evening from 4 – 7 p.m. Bring the family for the Lucky Bucket of Cheer – Beer/Rootbeer Run Friday evening with a 5K race and one mile fun run. Pre-sale bracelets will be available for both days, or individual tickets can be purchased at the gate. Pre-Sale ride bracelets will be available the week prior to the festival.

Sept. 17: Square dance open house

This is a free event to introduce non-dancers to the fun world of square dancing from 2 – 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 801 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles. Come with a partner, come with a group, or come alone. Call 636-978-6857 for more information or visit www.stpeterssquares.com.

Sept. 20: Free concert

Music lovers everywhere, bring your family out for free fun this fall during the new Concerts in the Park series at the Youth Activity Park at 7801 Hwy N. in Dardenne Prairie from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Scott Laytham and Karl Holmes Duo will perform. Picnic baskets are welcome; however, no alcohol or glass containers are allowed into the park. A concession stand is open during the concerts. The 25-acre “extreme” sports park and all its amenities is open for use during the concerts. Those wishing to use the skate park and rock wall must have a season pass or pay the daily entry fee of $5 for children and $8 for adults. Helmets are required and a waiver must be completed by a parent or guardian. Registration for the concerts is not required. For more information, call the park at 636-561-4963 or visit stccparks.org.

Sept. 21: College fair

The St. Charles Regional College Fair is coming to St. Charles Community College from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The fair, held in the College Center gym, is for current high school students who are interested in speaking with college representatives from throughout the United States to learn more about each college and decide which one is right for them. Parking for attendees will be available in the Yellow and Blue parking lots, which are accessible through the southwest entrance along Cottleville Parkway. All parking is free. For a full list of colleges and universities attending the college fair, visit stchas.edu/collegefair.

Sept. 23: Veterans benefit

Drive for Your Community to benefit Vietnam Veteran’s Chapter 458 is sponsored by Ford Motor Company and hosted by Pundmann Ford at the dealership at 2727 West Clay in St. Charles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.For further information contact Neal Fix at 636-947-8730.

Sept. 23: Prairie Day

Fireworks, music, inflatables, and a variety of other attractions are some highlights of the Dardenne Prairie’s Annual Prairie Day celebration from 12 – 10 p.m. The event will be located at Dardenne Prairie City Hall Park. This celebration will feature food, entertainment, crafts, superheroes and many fun activities for children and adults to take part in. Vendor booths will be on display from 12 – 5 p.m. with St. Louis’ ultimate party band Contagious taking the main stage at 6 p.m. Admission to the event is free for all ages.

Oct. 1: Charity fundraiser

ITN Gateway is hosting Rock for Rides/Battle of the Bands at GlenMark Farms in New Town from 4 – 7:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person or two for $60 if you register by Sept. 22. ITN provides rides to seniors, visually impaired and adults with disabilities. For more information, contact ITN at 636-329-0888 or visit www.itngateway.org.

Oct. 2: Golf tournament fundraiser

Operation Food Search, a nonprofit hunger relief organization, will host its 24th annual golf tournament with registration beginning at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. The tournament will be held at WingHaven Country Club, St. Louis’ only Nicklaus Design Course, located at 7777 Winghaven Blvd. in O’Fallon. Tickets are $300 per golfer and include 18 holes with golf cart, golf goodie bag, and lunch and dinner. A live and silent auction will be held during the barbecue dinner. Proceeds will go toward ending childhood hunger and family food insecurity in the St. Louis bi-state region. For ticket details or to become a sponsor, visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

Oct. 4: Free concert

Music lovers everywhere, bring your family out for free fun this fall during the new Concerts in the Park series at the Youth Activity Park at 7801 Hwy N. in Dardenne Prairie from 6 – 8:30 p.m. The Anita Rosamond Duo will perform. Picnic baskets are welcome; however, no alcohol or glass containers are allowed into the park. A concession stand is open during the concerts. The 25-acre “extreme” sports park and all its amenities is open for use during the concerts. Those wishing to use the skate park and rock wall must have a season pass or pay the daily entry fee of $5 for children and $8 for adults. Helmets are required and a waiver must be completed by a parent or guardian. Registration for the concerts is not required. For more information, call the park at 636-561-4963 or visit stccparks.org.

Oct. 7: Stroll for a Goal

Stroll for a Goal one mile or 5Kwalk/fun run takes place at Cottleville Legacy Park, Pavilion A from 8 a.m. – noon. Cost is $25 per individual and $35 per family. Pre-walk yoga stretch and post-walk refreshments, raffle and silent auction will take place and there will be a fire truck tour for children. Pets are welcome. All proceeds to benefit HavenHouse. This local charity provides the comfort of home and community of support to patients of all ages with any medical condition and their family members traveling more than 25 miles to receive care. HavenHouse provides lodging, two meals a day, transportation to 19 St. Louis regional medical facilities, and around-the-clock support services. Event registration and additional information about HavenHouse can be found on their website at www.havenhousestl.org.

Oct. 7: Chili cook-off

Oct. 7: Chili cook-off

St. Robert Bellarmine Parish is hosting a chili cook-off from 6 – 9 pm. Activities include: chili tasting/judging, kids’ corner, entertainment by “Let’s Groove” and from the kitchen all-u-can-eat chili, hot dogs and desserts. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6-11) and children ages 5 and under are free. Tickets are only $7 for adults if purchased by Oct. 1. For ticket info please call Fran at 636-579-4578. St. Robert Bellarmine is located at 1424 South First Capitol Dr. in St. Charles.

Oct. 9: Charity golf tournament

The Second Annual Golftoberfest Fundraiser takes place at Old Hickory Golf Club. Shoes & Hope and the Cottleville/Weldon Spring Chamber invite you to play golf and/or sponsor this fun event. Event begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Cost of $125 includes golf, lunch and awards reception. For more information call Christy at 314-583-0538.

Oct. 13: Charity fundraiser

The Knights of Columbus William Pezold Council #7198 and the Ladies Auxiliary are hosting “A Knight at the Races.” This is a joint fundraiser to benefit local charities. The event will be held at the Pezold Banquet Center at 5701 Highway N in Cottleville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and races begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 per person, for more information or to register e-mail horseraceoct13@gmail.com

Oct. 16: Art competition

All artists, amateur and professional, are invited to be a part of St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre’s “Night Sky” All Media Art Show and Competition from Oct. 19-Dec. 17. All works submitted must contain an element of a night sky. The show is open to youth and adult, amateur and professional artists. Prizes will be awarded. The cost to enter as an Arts Centre member is $15 for up to four pieces. Non-members can submit up to three pieces for $20. The youth entry fee is $5 per piece. Artwork will be received on Oct. 16, between 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Go online to www.stpetersmo.net/arts to download copies of the entry form and cards to accompany your entries. There will not be an opening reception for this show. For more information on this show, call 636-397-6903, ext. 1624, or visit www.stpetersmo.net/arts. The St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre is located inside St. Peters City Hall at One St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St. Peters.

Ongoing Events

Sundays and Tuesdays: Central Missouri Railroad Association meeting

The Central Missouri Railroad Association meets at Suite 20 in the Warrenton Outlet Mall. This unique organization is for railroad modelers, railfans, photographers and railroad retirees with layouts in O, HO, N hoping to add G scales. Meetings are on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. For more info call 636-279-5522 or 636-456-0776.

Mondays: Take off Pounds Sensibly

Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets every Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. We meet at Blanchette Park at 1900 Randolph Street in St. Charles. For more information contact Grace at 636-946-4687.

Mondays: Take Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS meet every Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 8945 Veterans Memorial Highway in O’Fallon. Meetings at 9:30 a.m. with weigh in beginning at 8:30 a.m. For more information please all Linda Wilcox at 636-447-9056.

Mondays: Parent support group

Because I love you, B.I.L.Y., Gateway parent support group meets every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 801 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles. For information and directions, please contact the helpline at314 993 7550 or email gateway_parent_help@yahoo.com. B.I.L.Y is a program of self-help for parents of troubled children (all ages). We are not professionals, but parents helping each other. The meetings are free to attend.

Mondays: Alcoholics Anonymous

If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop, we can help. Call Alcoholics Anonymous at 636-970-0013.

1st Monday: St.Charles County Council of the Blind meetings

Business meetings are held on the first Monday of each month (second Monday in September due to Labor Day ) unless otherwise specified. No meetings are held in June, July, or December. Meetings are held in the Community Council Building (2nd floor of the Spencer Branch Library) from 6:30 – 9 p.m. For more information contact Beverly Kaskadden (President) at 636-561-6947.

Mondays: St. Peters Rotary Club

Noon at St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd. www.stpetersrotary.org.

Mondays: Seasoned Eye Carvers Meeting

The Seasoned Eye Carvers meet every Monday from 9am to noon at the St. Charles Senior Citizens Center, 1455 Fairgrounds (near the Bass Pro Shop). Visitors are always welcome! For more information check the club web site: www.stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp.

Mondays, Wednesday and Friday: Fitness First Exercise Classes

9:30-10:30am, American Legion Hall, 504 Luetkenhaus Blvd., Wentzville. 314-369-6521.

Mondays: Chronic pain support group

American Chronic Pain Association is a support group for and by people experiencing chronic pain. Group meets 2nd and 4th Mondays of every month at 3 – 5 p.m. at the Spencer Road Library in St Peters. Important: This is an anonymous group (first names only).

1st Monday: Gardeners of St. Charles County Monthly Meeting

6:30pm. Location varies. 314-304-7480.

2nd Monday: Winghaven Civil War Round Table

6:30pm, Midwest BankCentre board room, 2299 Technology Dr. O’Fallon. For more informaiton call Mike at 314.276.5018.

3rd Monday of Each Month: Life After Loss support group

Support group for families who have lost a loved one to heroin/opiate addiction. 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Barnes Jewish St. Peters Hospital Campus in Room 212 of Professional Building 1. Contact: geevigna@charter.net. No registration required

4th Monday: American Legion Post 388 Meets

6:30 pm at American Legion Hall, 607 Westridge Dr., O’Fallon, MO 63366 636.219.0553.

Every Tuesday: Cribbage Club

1 – 4 p.m. at The Falls Golf Course Clubhouse. Relaxed, friendly play and is open to all. Call 636-561-2970 for more information.

Tuesdays: Lions Club meeting

St. Peters Lions Club meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in Old Town St. Peters on Park Street.

Tuesdays: Cancer support group

Cancer Companions Support Group is a support group for any cancer patient in treatment or post treatment, their caregiver and their loved ones that meets on the second Tuesday of each month at Dardenne Presbyterian Church at 7400 South Outer 364 in Dardenne Prairie at 7 p.m. in the parlor. Registration is not required.

Tuesdays: Gateway Spotlight Chorus Rehearsal

Gateway Spotlight is a women’s a capella chorus that meets at First United Methodist Church at 801 first Capitol Dr. in St. Charles every Tuesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. Call 636-256-6823 for more details.

Tuesdays: Cribbage

Looking for an evening out? Come and play cribbage Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the IHOP at 3851 Veterans Memorial Dr. in St. Peters. Win prizes and awards with semiannual tournaments. ACC sanctioned. For more information contact Dee at 636-233-8032.

Every Tuesday: Kiwanis Club of St. Charles

Noon – 1pm at Tubby’s Bar & Grill at 506 Droste Rd. in St. Charles. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The group is looking for new members who want to better our community and help its youth. If you are interested in making a positive impact in St. Charles for generations to come, please come for lunch. For more information call 636-448-4277. You can also visit http://stcharleskiwanis.com.

Every Tuesday: St. Charles Optimist Club

Noon-1pm at Pio’s Restaurant.

Every Tuesday: Quilting Guild at the O’Fallon Family YMCA

1-4pm Free. Quilt for local charities. No sewing experience required.

Every Tuesday: Toastmasters Meeting

7pm at the Renaud Spirit Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle, O’Fallon. Info: 636.379.2505.

Every Tuesday: Gateway Spotlight ChorUS

7:15-9:45pm at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles. Info: www.gatewayspotlight.org or 636.256.6823.

Tuesdays: St. Louis Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Male Caregiver Experience

The group meets on fourth Tuesday of every month from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Spencer Road Library at the Community Commons, 427 Spencer Rd. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, support, or the Male Caregiver Experience, please call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit www.alz.org/stl.

Tuesdays: Social club for widows and widowers

On the first and third Tuesday of each month a social club for widows and widowers meets at 7 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ at Fifth and Jackson Streets in St. Charles. On the first Tuesday there are refreshments and on the third Tuesday there is either a speaker or entertainment. The group also goes to breakfast, lunch and dinner monthly, and has a pot luck dinner each month.

Tuesdays: Monthly veterans coffee

Veterans from all branches of service are invited to the Wentzville Green Lantern Senior Center at 506 S. Linn Ave. in Wentzville on the second Tuesday of each month from 9 – 10:30 a.m. for coffee, pastries and camaraderie. Come meet with fellow veterans who served our country and share your experience.

Every Tuesday: Dardenne Presbyterian Church Basketball

8-9:30pm, in the Christian Life Center, 7400 South Outer 364 in Dardenne Prairie. Open to high school and adult men.

1st Tuesday: Fleur de Lis Garden Society

6:30pm at various locations. Info: www.fleurdelisgardensociety.org; Jeanne at 314.605.8563.

2nd Tuesday: Show-me Stitchers Embroiderer’s Guild of America

7pm at the Ladue Chapel. Info: www.showmestitchers.com.

4th Tuesday: O’Fallon Garden Club

6:30pm at Sunrise Methodist Church, 7116 Twin Chimney Blvd. Info: Barb at 636.978.5930.

Last Tuesday of every month, St. Charles American Legion Post 312 spaghetti dinner.

5pm, St. Charles American Legion Post 312, 2500 Raymond Drive in St. Charles. $6 per person. For more information call Post 312 at 636.947.7666.

Every Tuesday & Thursday: Tai Chi at the St. Charles County Family YMCA

8-9am & 10:15-11:15am. No experience necessary. 636-928-1928.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: Get Fit Exercise Classes

9-10am and 5:30-6:30pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Hall, New Melle. 314.369.6521.

Wednesdays: Veterans Coffee Talk

Veterans from all branches of the service are invited to attend “Coffee Talk” every Wednesday at. 9 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ehlmann Rd. in St. Charles (Take I-70 to the Cave Springs exit). We will have applications for VA health care, applications for the honor flight, reports from local American Legion and VFW halls and lots of good comradery. Come join us for free coffee and donuts and enjoy an hour with your fellow veterans.

Wednesdays: Marine Corp League meeting

On the first Wednesday of each month the St. Charles County Marine Corps League meets at the American Legion 313 old town St. Peters at 7:30 p.m. All Marines and FMF Corpsmen are welcome. For more information visit www.stcharlesmarine.org.

Wednesdays: Women’s fishing club

Gateway Bass ‘n Gals all women’s bass club has monthly meetings the first Wednesday of every month at Rookies Bar and Grill at 3721 New Town Rd. in St. Charles at 7 p.m. Women of any fishing level please come and check out our women-only fishing club.

Wednesdays: TOPS meeting

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Club 661 Wentzville holds meetings every Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. at Elder Court community meeting room. For more information call 314-650-1014.

Every Wednesday: Crossroads Cribbage Club

10am Meets at 1380 Boone St., Troy, MO 63379. 636.528.8379.

Every Wednesday: Men’s Golf League

5pm, tee off at 5:30 pm at Heritage of Hawk Ridge. www.lakesaintlouis.com, under the parks and recreation section.

Every Wednesday: Charity Bingo

6:45pm VFW Post 5077 sponsors, at VFW Hall, 8500 Veterans Mem. Pkwy., O’Fallon. 636.272.1945 or www.vfwpost5077.org.

1st Wednesday: Hope & Healing

5-6pm, Dardenne Presbyterian Rock Church, 7400 South Outer 364 in Dardenne Prairie. Unique service of music, worship, and prayer for those in need of hope and healing.

1st and 3rd Wednesday Each: St. Charles Area Wood Carvers

7pm – 9pm. Meetings are held at the Hollenbeck Middle School at 4555 Central School Road, St. Charles, Missouri. Visitors are always welcome! For more information check the club web site: www.stcharlesareawoodcarvers.com/ or contact Charles Sapp.

2nd Wednesday: Free Financial Education- Money Matters

6:30pm at the O’Fallon Family YMCA. PNC Bank and The O’Fallon Family YMCA have partnered to provide monthly free financial education courses for members of the community. Info (including a list of topics): call PNC Bank at 636.272.2449.

Wednesdays: Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the parish hall of Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church at 907 Jungermann Rd. in St. Peters. TOPS is a national non-profit weight-loss organization that supports its members in attaining their goal weight. There is no cost for the first meeting. All are welcome. Weigh-ins begin at 9 a.m. Contact Judy Bauer at 636-541-2263 for further information.

Thursdays: Lions Club meeting

Wentzville Outreach Lions Club meets the second Thursday of the month at Schnucks at 1960 Wentzville PWK in Wentzville at 6 p.m. Contact Jimmy Butler at 314-780-5629 or Lisa Alexander at 314-258-1069 for more information.

Thursdays: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. in the United Methodist Church at 725 N. Wall St. in Wentzville. TOPS is a national non-profit weight-loss organization that supports its members in attaining their goal weight. There is no cost for the first meeting. All are welcome. For more information call Mary Stassi at 636-357-1387.

Thursdays: Optimist Club meetings

The O’Fallon Optimist Club meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Bank of Old Monroe T.R. Hughes Blvd. in O’Fallon.

Thursdays: Lions Club meetings

St. Charles Lions Club meets every second and fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at 1144 S Benton Street in St. Charles. Contact Art for more info at 636-441-1831. New members are welcome.

3rd Thursdays: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 458 Meeting

7pm, Amvets Post 106, 360 Brown Rd in St. Peters.

Those who served in any branch between 1962 and 1975 are welcome.

Every Thursday: Dardenne Presbyterian Church Quilters

9am-2pm, Dardenne Presbyterian Church, 7400 South Outer 364 in Dardenne Prairie.

Members do hand quilting to quilts of any size for donation that is given to various church supported charities. No experience is necessary to join the group. For more information, contact Vickie Young at 636.928.7348, or Brenda Kenny at 636.240.3753.

Every Thursday: Kiwanis Club of St. Peters

6:30am at IHOP (3851 Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy St. Peters). 636.328.4941.

Every Thursday: Kiwanis Club of O’Fallon

11:45am Meets at JJ’s Restaurant in O’Fallon. Info: www.ofkiwanis.com.

Every Thursday: Rotary Club meeting

7:30am, The Rendezvous Café at 217 South Main St. in O’Fallon. We welcome existing and potential members to visit and have breakfast with us. www.ofallonmo.rotary-clubs.org

Every Thursday: Yoga at The St. Charles County Family YMCA

7-7:55pm Any level. Info: 636.928.1928.

Every Thursday: Active Older Adults Game Day at the O’Fallon Family YMCA

10am Free. Bring a favorite snack to share. Anybody welcome.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Alexander Chapter #242 Order of the Eastern Star Meetings

7:30pm, St. Charles Masonic Lodge, 2051 Collier Corporate Parkway in St. Charles.

3rd Thursday of the month, Ladies Night Out

Cottleville Crafts, Etc…, 5335 Highway N in Cottleville. Vinyl design class. For more information, call 636.441.2700 or visit www.cottlevillecrafts.com.

2nd & 4th Thursday: Alexander Chapter 242/Eastern Star

St. Charles Masonic Lodge, 2051 Collier Corporate Parkway, St. Charles. 636.577.0056.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Lions Club meetings

St. Charles County Lions Club meets second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at 1144 S Benton in St. Charles. New members welcome.

3rd Thursday of each month: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 458 Meeting

7pm, Amvets Post 106, 360 Brown Rd. in St. Peters. Veterans who served in any branch of service between 1962 and 1975 are welcome.

Every Friday: Moms Play Group

10am at LSL Community Association, 100 Cognac Ct., Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367. 314.479.0306, andreacrislip@gmail.com or www.lslmothersclub.com.

Every Friday: VFW Fish Fry

3-8pm VFW Post 2866. 66 VFW Lane. Call Bill Sams, 636.724.9612.

Every Friday, St. Charles American Legion Post 312 Charity bingo

6:30pm, St. Charles American Legion Post 312, 2500 Raymond Drive in St. Charles. For more information call Post 312 at 636.947.7666.

Every Saturday: Chess

9-12 at Middendor-Kredell Library on Hwy K.

Every Saturday: Veterans Learn guitar for FREE

9:30am in Historic St. Charles. Info: Bill Dennis at 314.479.5750.

Every Saturday: Peaceful Puppy Mill Protest

11am – 12:30pm at Petland, 6131 Ronald Reagan Drive, Lake St. Louis. banmo.puppymills@yahoo.com.

Second and Fourth Saturday of the month: Charitable bingo

Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 4 p.m. at the Wentzville Community Club located at 500 West Main in Wentzville. For more information visit www.wentzvillecommunityclub.com or www.facebook.com/wentzville-community-club

Saturdays: Bosom Buddies

The St Charles County WIC Clinic is working to become a breastfeeding friendly clinic. As part of this effort, we have formed a breastfeeding support group for our area. What is great about “Bosom Buddies” is that we are not just open to WIC clients! Bosom Buddies is a family-friendly breastfeeding support group. We are open to all moms and moms-to-be who are breastfeeding or interested in breastfeeding. The group is supported by the St Charles County WIC program so there will be information about the program available at each meeting. Each meeting will be a little different than the last. There will be introductions, games, interactive education, group conversation, and even snacks. Meetings will be held at the Middenorf-Kredell Branch Library in O’Fallon. We will continue to meet, at the same time and place, on the fourth Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. No registration required.

Saturdays: Fruehschoppen Samstag Verein (FSV)

Last Saturday of every month Fruehschoppen Samstag Verein (FSV) meets at 11 a.m. at 2865 Brew House Restaurant in St. Charles on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway across the parking lot from Sam’s Warehouse. Wir treffen uns auf ein Bier (und vielleicht Mittagessen), und geniessen ein Gespräch auf deutsch. We’re meeting for a beer (and maybe lunch), and enjoying a conversation in German. April, June and September meetings are held at different locations. See https://www.facebook.com/groups/472022532983525/

1st & 3rd Saturday: St Peters Square Dance Club Dances

6:30pm. 1st United Methodist Church, 801 First Capital Dr. www.squaredancestcharles.com.

3rd Saturdays: Restore St. Charles Work Day.

8am, Dardenne Presbyterian Church, 7400 South Outer 364 in Dardenne Prairie. Volunteer labor needed to provide the needy in our community with adequate living accommodations. Continental breakfast, safety instructions, and job assignments provided before work begins.

Every Sunday: Wentzville Community Club Flea Market

6am-1pm, 500 West Main St. in Wentzville. For more information, call 636.357.4328.

2nd Sunday: Moscow Mills Lions Breakfast

7am – noon, September – April. Moscow Community Center, Hwy C. $7/adult, $4/child, under 6 free. www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/moscowmills.

2nd Sunday: The Wheelers and Dealers Square Dance

7pm. Blanchette Park, 1900 W Randolph St. www.squaredancestcharles.com.

Sundays: Meat shoot

Wentzville VFW Post 5317 at 1414 Hwy Z in Wentzville hosts shotgun meat shoots every Sunday at noon. Fourteen rounds consist of seven meat rounds and seven money rounds. First Sunday of the month is open shoot. Other Sundays are .680 minimum choke. House gun available and shells supplied. For more information, please call 636-639-1648.

CHURCH

Every Saturday: JAM – Jesus and Men’s Bible Study.

8-9:30am, Dardenne Presbyterian Hearth Room, 7400 South Outer 364 in Dardenne Prairie.Bible study, discussion, and upcoming event planning.

Every Sunday: Young Adult Bible

Study and Fellowship Group. 11am, Dardenne Presbyterian Church Parlor, 7400 South Outer 364 in Dardenne Prairie. The Bible and some great YouTube videos will be used.

Northside Church of Christ Free Correspondence Bible Course:

Call for more information, 636.293.5030.

Operation Backpack: United Methodist Church, Wentzville

Food to at-risk children over the weekend. 636.327.6377

Every Tuesday: Ministry To Men: Men’s Introductory Bible Discussion Groups

7am at United Methodist Church, 725 N. Wall St., Wentzville. Groups are interdenominational and beginners as well as “old timers” are welcome. 636.698.5598 or 636.625.3447.

3rd Tuesday: Luncheon for Seniors

11am – 2pm at Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 1860 Lake St. Louis Blvd., 636.561.8951

2nd Wednesday: Noon Luncheon

Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1515 Hwy T, Foristell, 636.673.2144.

HEALTH

Cancer Survivor Fitness Program

Free for all cancer patients and survivors. A 12-week program with trained instructors to help participants regain energy and improve stamina. St. Charles County Family YMCA, 636-928-1928.

Diabetes Self Management Training (DSMT)

Available with a doctor’s order. 636.949.9600 or Patty Shelton at 636.947.5573.

Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT)

A nutritional diagnostic therapy and counseling service held at SSM St. Joseph Health Center. Available with a doctor’s order only. Registration: 636.949.9600 Info: 636.947.5163.

Free Mammogram Screenings

SSM Health Care offers free mammogram screenings to women who have no health insurance. Appointments are available at SSM St. Joseph Health Center, 300 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles and SSM St. Joseph Hospital West, 100 Medical Plaza in Lake Saint Louis. Info: Karen at 636.947.5617.

Diabetes Prevention Program

Helping those at high risk for type 2 diabetes adopt and maintain healthy lifestyles to reduce chances of developing the disease. Held at participating YMCA’s throughout the St. Louis and St. Charles areas. This program is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-led National Diabetes Prevention Program. Contact Joyce Hoth at 314.436.1177.

Crisis Nursery

Committed to preventing child abuse and neglect, the Crisis Nursery provides short-term, safe havens to children, birth through age 12, whose families are faced with an emergency or crisis. 24-hour helpline: 314.768.3201. Or 636.947.0600, www.crisisnurserykids.org

Support Groups

Daily: 12 Step Recovery Club

204 G West Pittman, O’Fallon. Info: Mike at 636.240.1722 or www.212club.org.

Wednesdays: Multiple Myeloma Cancer Support Group

Multiple Myeloma Cancer Support Group (MO/IL) meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10 – 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Park, Education Room at1475 Kisker Rd. (off Hwy. 94) in St. Charles. Interested patients, caregivers, and family members are encouraged to join us. For more information call Carla Bouselli: 636-795-4498, or visit group’s website at stcharles@imfsupport.org. Meet other survivors and learn about the latest advances in treatment of myeloma.

Every Monday: BILY (Because I Love You) Parent Support Group

7:30pm at First United Methodist Church, 801 First Capitol Dr., St. Charles. For parents only. Free. Focus on teens/young adults who act out. Help Line 314.993.7550.

1st & 3rd Mondays: Sharing Losses Through Bereavement

1-2:30pm. at SSM Home Care & Hospice, 1187 Corporate Lake Drive. Registration: 314.776.3627.

Every Mon.: Tobacco Free for Life

Want to Quit Smoking? For support, call Ellen, register nurse at SSM St. Joseph Hospital, 636.947.5304.

1st Mon.: Better Breathers Club

Those w/chronic lung disease. St. Joseph Health Cntr., 300 1st Capitol Dr., St. Charles. Free lunch. 636.947.5684.

3rd Monday: Walking for Wellness-STOP HEROIN Life After Loss Support Group

7-8:30pm at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Medical Office Building, 6 Jungermann Circle, Ste. 212, St. Peters. Discuss loss of your loved one and heal. 314.630.9222 or geevigna@charter.net.

12 Step Support Group for Women Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Meets in 4 locations in the metro St Louis area. metrostlouissia@gmail.com.

• 1st and 3rd Monday: 9:30-11am; 500 Medical Dr in Wentzville; doctors dining room of St Joseph Hospital; contact 636.561.0389.

• 2nd and 4th Tuesday: 6:30-8pm; 2 Progress Point Parkway in O’Fallon, MO; 4th floor conference room of Progress West Hospital; contact 636.561.0389.

1st Tuesday: Parkinson’s Support Group

1-2pm at the Community Commons in Spencer Road Library. Info: Alicia Wildhaber at 636.926.3722.

4th Tues: Diabetes Support Group

6:30-7:30pm At HW Koenig Med Bldg, St Joseph Hosp. West. 636.625.5447

Every Wednesday: Co-Dependents (CODA) Anonymous Meeting

8pm, 2800 Elm St., St. Charles. Separate brick house behind church complex. Contact Julie at 636.397.8676. This meeting is for women only.

1st Wed: Missouri/Illinois Multiple Myeloma Support Group

10-11am at St. Joseph Medical Park: Education Room, 1475 Kisker Road, St. Charles. RSVP is appreciated at 636.447.9006 or hoss4twa@sbcglobal.net.

3rd Wed. 6:30–8 pm KidsCan!

Siteman Cancer Center, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hosp., 150 Entrance Way, St. Peters. Support children 4-12 w/parent/significant caregiver w/cancer.

1st Thursday: Nurses & Company Parkinson’s Support Group

1-2pm at Twin Oaks at Heritage Pointe (228 Savannah Terrace, Wentzville) for those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. Questions: Alicia Wildhaber with Nurses & Company at 636.926.3722.

1st Thurs: Conquer

6:30-7:30pm. Support Group for adults with cancer. Siteman Cancer Cntr, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hosp., 150 Entrance Way, St. Peters. 636.916.9920.

2nd Thurs: Support Group for Alzheimer’s

4pm. Delmar Gardens, 7068 S. Outer 364, O’Fallon. Call: Jennifer Krpan, Ralph Covinsky 636.240.6100.

4th Thurs: Breast Cancer Support Group

6:30-8pm. Siteman Cancer Cntr, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hosp., 150 Entrance Way. 636.928.WELL (9355) or 800.392.0936. www.siteman.bjsph.org.

3rd Sun: Alzheimer’s Meeting

12:45-1:45pm. Morning Star Church, 1600 Feise Rd., O’Fallon. Faith-based for caregivers, family of those with memory loss. 1.800.272.3900.

Gateway to Hope Program

Helps uninsured or underinsured breast cancer patients who reside in Missouri. 314.569.1113 or www.gthstl.org.