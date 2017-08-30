EVENTS – ST. LOUIS COUNTY

Events

Sept. 6: Karaoke

Karaoke at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

Sept. 8: Country fried steak or meatloaf dinner

Country fried steak or meatloaf dinner at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois from 4 to 7 p.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

Sept. 9: Grandparents Day celebration

DeSmet Retirement Grandparents Day Celebration takes place from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. There will be Cindy’s petting zoo and pony rides, Wendy Fritter with Unleashed Music DJ, Florissant firefighters grilling hot dogs and burgers along with face painting and balloons. Florissant Police Department will have an informational table for the kids, the Dare Car/officer and Eddie the service dog. Florissant fire truck firemen will also be present.

Sept. 9: Breakfast

Breakfast at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 to 10 a.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

Sept 9: Flea market

Flea market at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

Sept. 9-10: Daylily sale

The Greater St. Louis Daylily Society will hold its annual sale of locally grown daylilies, at the Missouri Botanical Garden, in Orthwein Hall on Sept. 9-10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hundreds of plants, all colors, shapes and sizes at great prices for all tastes from member’s private gardens. Contact Kathy for more info 618-304-5907.

Sept. 13: Karaoke

Karaoke at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

Sept. 7: Square dance lessons

Square dance lessons begin at Church of the Master at 1325 Paddock Dr. in Florissant from 7 – 9 p.m. Registration closes Sept. 14. Casual attire and cost is $5 per person per night. Call 314-839-2134 or 314-837-4729 to register.

Sept. 14: Art fundraiser

The Eighth Annual Art from the Heart is a special fundraiser benefiting the local nonprofit, Friends of Kids with Cancer takes place at Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis at 13700 Manchester Rd. in Ballwin) from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.. The event, sponsored by Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis, features a silent auction of over 60 pieces of art created by kids with cancer in St. Louis. Friends’ Art Therapist, Tasha, works with these kids throughout the year on their artwork for this fundraiser. 100 percent of proceeds support Friends’ Art Therapy program. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information visit https://www.friendsofkids.com/art.html.

Sept. 15: Pork steak

Pork steak dinner Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, located at 410 St. Francois from 4 to 7 p.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

Sept. 15-16: Table and tailgate sale

A table and tailgate sale takes place at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church at 2615 Shackelford Road in Florissant from 7 a.m. to noon both days. Indoor table sale runs both days, suggested donation is $15 per table. Parking lot tailgate sale runs one-day-only on Sept.16, suggested donation is $15 for three adjacent parking spots (you will have to provide your own tables). Rain-out dates will be Sept. 22-23. Call the church at 314-831-1300 for more details and to sign-up.

Sept 16: CR in the Park

Free community outreach being held from noon – 4 p.m. There will be live music, testimonies, free hot dogs and chips, games for the kids and giveaways! Hosted by Celebrate Recovery-FCCF and held in the back green space behind First Christian Church of Florissant at 2890 Patterson Rd in Florissant. For more information call 314-837-2269.

Sept. 16: Prostate cancer awareness walk

The End of Prostate Cancer joins forces with St. Louis Urological Surgeons and Arch Cancer Care to host the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk this September. The goal is to create Generation ZERO – the first generation of men free of prostate cancer. Participants will run and walk together on Sept.r 16 to fight a disease that takes the life of an American man every 20 minutes. Run/walk participants will receive tech shirts, refreshments, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer. Funds raised for this year’s run/walk event will go toward national efforts to provide research for new treatments, to enhance patient support resources, and to educate men and families about prostate cancer. The race will take place at Creve Coeur Park – Sailboat Cove. For more information, visit www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/stlouis.

Sept. 19: Introduction to square dancing

Free modern western square dance introduction classes sponsored by West County Spinners Square Dance Club begins Sept. 12 and 19 from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in the gym at 14088 Clayton Rd. in Chesterfield just East of Hwy 141. The square dance program continues subsequent Tuesdays at $60 per person for twelve weeks or $6 a lesson. Children ages 8-18 are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Wear casual clothes and be prepared to have fun square dancing. Register or just show up. For information, contact Jim and Crystal at 314-753-6674 or www.westcountyspinners.com. Couples and singles of all ages are welcome, no experience is necessary.

Sept. 20: Karaoke

Karaoke at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

Sept. 23: Meat shoot

Florissant Eagles Aerie 3638 Meat Shoot starts Sept. 23 and runs through Nov. 25 at 15245 New Halls Ferry Rd. Event starts at noon and goes until dusk. No scopes or bull barrels.

Sept. 26: Caregivers conference

A complimentary caregivers conference is being held from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in the Christian Hospital Atrium (11133 Dunn Rd.) to provide support and resources to those who assist with transportation, shopping, personal needs, meal preparation, housekeeping, paperwork, medication, companionship or safety supervision. The conference is presented by AARP Missouri Real Possibilities, Christian Hospital Auxiliary and Christian Hospital Foundation. Registration is required as seating is limited. Register online at https://aarp.cvent.com/MOcaregiversconf2017 or call 1-877-926-8300. A complimentary lunch will be served to all attendees and valet parking will be available, compliments of Clayton Valet. The conference features keynote speaker Amy Goyer, who is a caregiver, consultant and author. Other speakers and highlights include: Mid-East Area Agency on Aging; VOYCE; Christian Hospital physical therapist; Memory Care Home Solutions; Christian Hospital Palliative Care; Meditation/relaxation exercise; veterans’ benefits and resources; and a variety of resource information tables. Resource table sponsorships are available at http://christianhospital.org/caregivers or call 314-653-5162.

Sept. 27: Karaoke

Karaoke at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

Sept. 29: Chicken dinner

Chicken dinner at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 4 to 7 p.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

Sept. 30: Charity golf tournament

The Hazelwood School District Foundation will host its Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Old Florissant Golf Course at 50 Country Club Lane in Florissant. This event will take place with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost of the tournament is $100 per golfer. This cost includes entry into all events, 18-holes of golf, cart, breakfast, snacks, lunch and a chance to win several prizes. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the following programs: Hazelwood Bright Futures, HSD Food 4 Thought, and Care to Learn-Hazelwood, which share the same mission – to help provide basic necessities for students in areas of health, hunger and hygiene. To register your team or for sponsorship information, contact Alecia White at 314-953-5016 or by email at info@hazelwoodschools.org.

Oct. 2: Golf tournament fundraiser

Operation Food Search, a nonprofit hunger relief organization, will host its 24th annual golf tournament with registration beginning at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. The tournament will be held at WingHaven Country Club, St. Louis’ only Nicklaus Design Course, located at 7777 Winghaven Blvd. in O’Fallon. Tickets are $300 per golfer and include 18 holes with golf cart, golf goodie bag, and lunch and dinner. A live and silent auction will be held during the barbecue dinner. Proceeds will go toward ending childhood hunger and family food insecurity in the St. Louis bi-state region. For ticket details or to become a sponsor, visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

Oct. 7: Arts and crafts festival

St. Ann Catholic Church at 7530 Natural Bridge Rd. in Normandy is hosting an arts and crafts festival from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The proceeds from the festival support the efforts of the St. Vincent DePaul conference in helping neighbors in need. At the festival there will be presentations on praying with art and insights into the artwork of the St. John’s Bible. Artists are invited to sell their artwork and sacred art at the festival. Table rental for artwork displays is $30 per table. Table rental payments are collected at the church office. For more information call 314-385-5090.

Recurring Events

Weekdays: Food pantry volunteers needed

The Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry is in need of ongoing adult volunteers to sort food, stock shelves and shop with clients. Two-to-four hour shifts are available, Monday-Friday 8:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. To learn more or to join this fun group, contact Chelsey Banaskavich at 314-513-1674 or cbanaskavich@jfcs-stl.org.

Weekdays: Volunteer drivers

The St. Louis County Older Resident Programs need volunteer drivers who live in St. Louis County to give a few hours during the day to provide transportation to and from doctor’s appointments for our senior residents of St. Louis County that lives near you! No weekends and mileage reimbursement is available. Call today at 314-615-4516.

Mondays: City council meetings

City of Pine Lawn holds regular city council meetings at city hall at 6250 Steve Marre Ave. in Pine Lawn on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.

Mondays: Workshop meetings

City of Pine Lawn holds regular workshop meetings at city hall at 6250 Steve Marre Ave. in Pine Lawn on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.

Mondays: A cappella singers

All men who like to sing are invited to come sing with us, The Men of Harmony. We practice every Monday night at 7 p.m. at 5500 Parker Road which is the first house on Uthe Lane. We sing four-part harmony a capella (without accompaniment ). We sing some traditional songs, as well as show tunes and more contemporary music. We do perform for the public at various functions. Persons interested can come right on in or for more information call Al at 314-993-6134.

Tuesdays: Choir rehearsals

The St. Louis Chordinals, a women’s a cappella chorus, rehearse every Tuesday evening from 7 – 9:30 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church at 12397 Natural Bridge Rd. in Bridgeton (next to the Bridgeton Government Center). For more information call Linda at 314-839-3495 or visit stlouischordinals.org.

Tuesdays: TOPS (Take off pounds sensibly)

From 9:15 – 10:30 a.m. located at John F. Kennedy Center/Henry Koch Ctr., Howdershell Rd. at Charbonier Rd., Florissant. For more info contact Paul or Connie McConnell, 314-831-5476.

Every 4th Tuesday of the month: Fort Bellefontaine Memorial American Legion Post 335 meeting

6:30pm, Fort Bellefontaine Memorial American Legion Post 335, 800 Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Those interested in membership are invited to attend.

Every Tuesday: Bingo Evening at Florissant Elks Lodge #2316

Doors at 4:30pm, games begin at 6pm, Florissant Elks Lodge #2316, 16400 New Halls Ferry Rd. in Florissant. For more information, call 314.921.2316.

Wednesdays: Are you interested in losing weight?

Check out TOPS #361 Florissant group of supportive ladies. Meetings are on Wednesday mornings beginning at 9:15 am at Florissant Church of Christ, 16460 New Halls Ferry Rd. in Florissant. If interested, please contact Shirley at 314-895-3528 for more information.

Every Wednesday: Bingo Morning at Florissant Elks Lodge #2316

Florissant Elks Lodge #2316, 16400 New Halls Ferry Rd. in Florissant. Doors at 7:30am, games begin at 9:30am. For more information, call 314.921.2316.

Bridgeton Trails Library Branch Programs:

3455 McKelvey Rd., St. Louis, 314.994.3300. Story Time: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. 9 months to 2 yrs. Room 1 (Lap Time); Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3–5. Room 2; Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3–5. Room 1.

Florissant Senior Citizens’ Bingo Clubs: 314.839.7604.

Every 1st Wednesday of the Month: Stroke Support Group

3-4pm, Center for Senior Renewal, Detrick Building 1st floor, 11133 Dunn Rd. For more information, contact Jamie Stevens at 314.653.5331.

Thursdays: Blood pressure checks

Free blood pressure checks monthly at Life Care Center of Florissant at 1201 Garden Plaza Dr. (off Parker Rd.) in Florissant every third Thursday of the month. Call 831-3752 for more information.

Thursdays: Women’s chorus meeting

Every Thursday City Voices Chorus, a women’s chorus singing four-part a cappella harmony, meets at Church of the Good Shepherd at 1166 S. Mason Rd. in St. Louis. Members come from the entire bi-state region. Call Marcia at 636-274-0723 for more information or visit www.cityvoiceschorus.org.

Every Friday: Our Lady of Fatima #4429 Knights of Columbus Bingo

6:45pm, Knights of Columbus Hall, 1216 Teson Rd. in Hazelwood. For more information call 314.731.9330

Every 3rd Friday of the month: Bingo

2pm, Life Care Center of Florissant, 1201 Garden Plaza Dr. For more information, call 314.831.3752.

Fridays: Celebrate Recovery

For 25 years Celebrate Recovery has been helping everyday folks find freedom from whatever difficulty you are experiencing in your life. This Christ-centered, 12-step program is based on the Beatitudes. We meet every Friday at 6:15 p.m. for dinner ($5); 7 p.m. large group meeting; 8 p.m. Small groups sharing; 9 p.m. dessert at First Christian Church of Florissant at 2890 Patterson Rd. in Florissant. For more information call 314-837-2269 or visit http://www.fccf.org/ or Facebook page Celebrate Recovery-FCCF.

Saturdays: Clothing sale

On the second Saturday of each month Bethany-Peace UCC at 11952 Bellefontaine Rd. in St. Louis County hosts a clothing sale from 9 – 11 a.m. For sale are used clothing and shoes, some household items, books and toys. Fill your bag for $1.

Saturdays: Grief support group

A Way with Words Grief Support Ministry meets the fourth Saturday each month at Community Christ Fellowship (in the rear) at121 Williams Blvd. in Hazelwood from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. For more information contact Pat Ryan at 314-605-3949.

Every Fourth Saturday’s Writer’s Workshop

10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Baden Library, at 8448 Church Rd. For more information call 314-388-2400.

Sundays: Meat shoot

Come and enjoy the meat shoots at American Legion Post 444 located on 17090 Old Jamestown Road between Sinks Rd and Lindbergh starting at noon until dusk every Sunday in February and March in the spring and every Sunday in October through the second-to-last week in November in the fall – rain or shine. Great meat prizes awarded.

Sundays: AMVETS meat shoot

Sundays in September through April, AMVETS Post 55, located on 8842 Natural Bridge Rd. in Bel-Ridge will be hosting meat shoots with practice beginning at 11 a.m. and rounds starting at noon. Shooters must be 18 or older and will shoot #9’s with no bull barrels or scopes and 675 minimum chokes. The shooting area is indoors and food and drink are available in the club room. For more information, contact 314-630-2671 or 314-330-7269.

Every Sunday: Tours at Old St. Ferdinand Shrine

#1 Rue St. Francois St., Florissant, 1 – 4pm, through October. Donations accepted. Docents needed. 314.921.7582, vicray01@aol.com

Sundays: Jennings Do-Dads meeting

The Jennings Do-Dads hold meetings every third Sunday of the month (except June which is the second Sunday and no meeting in December) at 1 p.m. at Classics Bar & Grill at 11601 West Florissant Avenue. Those interested in membership are invited to attend. For more information visit www.jenningsdodads.org.

Church

Tuesdays & Thursdays: Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church GriefShare Support Group

Tuesdays from 2 – 4pm and Thursday from 6:30 – 8:30pm, 11645 Benham Rd., 314.741.3737

Health

Every Mon. & Tues.: Healthy Meal Replacement (HMR) Program Orientation

Mondays: 6–7pm Tuesdays: Noon–1pm SSM DePaul Wellness Center. Attend a free orientation to learn: the Five Success Variables needed to lose weight, different diet options available and how important physical activity really is. Please call to register at 1.877.477.6954.

Every Monday-Friday: Evening Front Desk Volunteers Needed

4-7pm, Christian Hospital, 1225 Graham Rd. in Florissant. For more information, please contact Lee Shields at 314.653.5032.

2nd Tuesday of Every Month: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group Meeting

Meeting to be held at Sarah Care of Bridgeton Adult Day Center 11977 St. Charles Rock Road, Suite 121-124, Bridgeton, MO 63044. Join our Support Group for Mutual, Emotional Support and Education. You are not alone. For information, contact Deborah Mabrie at 314-291-5210 or Ferd Fetsch at 314-291-3021 Email: dbland@sarahcare.com ferdfetsch@sbcglobal.net.

Every third Tuesday of every month: Grief Support Group sponsored by DePaul Hospital

11:30am-1pm, Maryland Hgts. Comm. Ctr., 2300 McKelvey Rd. For more information, call 314.344.6873.

Wednesdays: ACES Schizophrenia Support Group

6:30 – 7:30pm, 314.839.3171.

Sundays: Alcoholics Anonymous Group 109

11th floor conference room at Christian Hospital, 10am, 11133 Dunn Road.

Diabetes Basics:

314.344.7024 for info or 314.344.7220 to enroll.

Crisis Nursery:

Committed to preventing child abuse and neglect, the Crisis Nursery provides short-term, safe havens to children, birth through age 12, whose families are faced with an emergency or crisis. Care is available year-round and serves families throughout the greater St. Charles region. 24-hour helpline: 314.768.3201. Or 636.947.0600, www.crisisnurserykids.org

Center for Senior Renewal:

Day treatment programs for older adults dealing with anxiety, depression, grief, loss and early signs of dementia, 314.653.5123.

Nutrition Education:

SSM DePaul registered dieticians can help you make sure your diet is right for you, 314.344.6157.

Christian Hospital Recovery Center:

Outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment for adults, 314.953.8100.

Volunteers Needed at Christian Hospital: Call 314.653.5032

Nicotine Anonymous

Nicotine Anonymous is a 12 Step Program, free and available to all seeking recovery from nicotine addiction based on principals of AA. Only requirement is a desire to stop using nicotine. Voluntary contributions are accepted. For further info call 314-822-2066 or visit WWW.Nicotine-Anonymous.org.

Look Good…Feel Better

SSM Cancer Care at DePaul Health Center, 12303 DePaul Drive. Radiation OncologyBridgeton. Attend a great makeup session sponsored by the American Cancer Society. A licensed cosmetologist teaches a session of scarf tying, shows a parade of hats, and provides each participant with a makeup kit. Light refreshments are served. Info: 314.344.6090.

SilverSneakers Senior Wellness Program at the Maryland Heights Centre

A fun, energizing program that helps older adults take greater control of their health by encouraging physical activity and offering social events. A Silver Sneakers membership includes access to the city’s Fitness Centre with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and circuit training. Membership is available at little or no cost through your health plan. To find out if you are eligible, visit www.silversneakers.com or call 314.738.2599.

Smoking Cessation Classes:

Free ongoing 8-week sessions, 866.SSM.DOCS to register or for more information.

SSM DePaul Wellness Center:

Classes available on strength training, nutrition and smoking cessation, 314.344.6177

Free Mammogram Screenings:

SSM Health Care free mammogram screenings to women who have no health insurance. Appointments at 300 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles and SSM St. Joseph Hospital West, 100 Medical Plaza in Lake Saint Louis, 636.947.5617

Speaker’s Bureau:

SSM speakers available for organizations, clubs, community and church groups for up to one hour free of charge, 636.949.7159

Ongoing Support Groups

Sundays: Support Group for Women Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse

6:30 – 8pm, 7401 Delmar Ave. in University City, 314.993.5421.

First and Third Tuesdays: Support Group for Women Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse

12:30 – 2pm, 320 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, 314.968.3477.

Third Saturdays: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

At Delmar Gardens North, 4401 Parker Rd., Florissant, 9am, 314.355.1516, Helpline 800.272.3900

Last Saturdays: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group:

Mother of Good Counsel Home, 6825 Natural Bridge, St. Louis, 10:30am 314.383.4765

Last Tuesdays: Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

Missouri Veterans Home, 10600 Lewis & Clark, St. Louis, 1pm, 314.340.6389

Wednesdays: Weekly Cancer Survivor’s Support Group

H.W. Koenig Medical Building at SSM St. Joseph Hospital West, 3 – 4:30pm, free, 636.755.3034

12 Step Support Group for Women Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse:

Meets in 4 locations in the metro St Louis area. Information: metrostlouissia@gmail.com.

Wednesdays: New Choices Nar-Anon Family Group at Zion Lutheran Church

12075 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, 7:30 – 9pm, www.Nar-Anon.org

Thursdays: Grief Share Support Group

Church of the Nazarene, 1309 N. Elizabeth Ave., Ferguson 6:30 – 8pm, leecedra@sbcglobal.net

Mondays & Thursdays: Breathe/for people with pulmonary disease

Graham Medical Center, 1150 Graham Rd. Suite 104, 11am – 12pm, $30, 314-953-6090

Wednesdays: STEPS Schizo-phrenia Support Group

6:30-7:30pm, 314.839.3171.

Calcium Scoring Heart Scan

Program

SSM DePaul Health Center. This program uses advanced (CT) imaging to scan the arteries around the heart and measure or score the amount of calcium present in the plaque deposits. This screening, in combination with other heart disease risk factors (high cholesterol, high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, physical inactivity, etc.) can help determine an overall picture of your current heart health and your risk for developing heart disease. Call 314.344.6030 to learn more about the heart scan program or to schedule an appointment.

SSM St. Joseph Health Center & Hospital West Auxiliary

Non profit organization assisting the hosp. by holding fund raisering activities, being of service to patients, families, employees & physicians and acting as good will ambassadors to community. We welcome new member. Call Barb Hutchinson 636.947.5466.

The Barnes St. Peters Hospital Auxiliary is looking for New Members

If you would like to become a member please call 636.916.9664.

Gateway to Hope Program

The Gateway to Hope Program arranges care for individuals diagnosed w/breast cancer who are either uninsured or underinsured and reside in MO. Gateway to Hope serves as a breast cancer lifeline for those who do not qualify for government sponsored programs & are unable to afford treatment. If you or someone you know has been diagnosed w/breast cancer & cannot access treatment call Gateway to Hope at 314.569.1113 or www.gthstl.org.

Every Wednesday Take Off Pounds Sensibly Group

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 414 S. Church St., St. Peters. Weigh-ins at 8:30 a.m. Business mtg at 10 a.m. Call 636.397.1727 or 636.272.4995 for more info.

Every Tues. 6:30–8 p.m. Chemical Dependency Mtg.

Christian Hospital. 314.839.3171.

Every Tues.: 9–10:30 a.m. TOPS Meetings

Take Off Pounds Sensibly. John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Rd., Florissant. 314.921.7582.

Every Tues.: 5:30–6:30 p.m. Free Pilates Class for Cancer Patients & Families

Bring own mat. Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hosp., 150 Entrance Way, St. Peters. 636.921.9920.

4th Tuesday of each month: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Diabetes Support Group

Hear from experts on how to better manage diabetes & enjoy a healthier life. Located at the H.W. Koenig Medical Bldg., St. Joseph Hospital West. Call 636.625.5447 for more info.

First Thurs. 10:30–11:30 a.m. Caregiver Class from BJC Home Care Services, free to public, Topics: care, stress relief, legal issues, Siteman Cancer Cntr., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital conference rm. Info. 314-575-3983.

Every Sun.: 6:30 p.m. Every Mon.: 9:30 a.m. Survivors of Incest Anonymous Meetings

Women only. Sundays at Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 7601 Delmar, U. City. 314.993.5421 or 636.561.1407. Mondays in Wentzville, call 636.561.1407.

1st Thur.: 6:30–7:30 p.m. Conquer: A Support Group for Adults with Cancer

Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hosp, 150 Entrance Way, St. Peters. 636.916.9920.

1st Thur.: 7 p.m. Parents W/O Partners, North County Chapter

General Mtg, 2435 Creve Coeur Mill Rd. 314.739.0880.

2nd Wed. 6–7:30 p.m. Talking Man to Man about Prostate Cancer

Support group for men diagnosed w/prostate cancer at any stage. Barnes St. Peters. 636.916.9947.

3rd Tues.: 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Grief & Loss Support Group—DePaul Hospital

Share experiences of grief & loss w/those who share similar feelings. Led by trained coordinators & Pastor David Boyle. Bridgeton Trails Library, Rm 2. 314.344.7356. Nurses & company. Flu shots avail. for small cost. 115 Piper Hill Dr., St. Peters.

Every Tues.: 5:30–6:30 p.m. Free Pilates Class for Cancer Patients & Families

Bring own mat. Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hosp., 150 Entrance Way, St. Peters. 636.921.9920.

Weekly 6:30 p.m. Survivors of Incest Anonymous Mtg.

12 Step Program for Women sexually abused in childhood. At Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 7601 Delmar, University City. Lower Level. Call 314.993.5421.

1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month 12:30 p.m. Survivors of Incest Anonymous Mtg.

12 Step Program for Women who were sexually Abused in Childhood. Meeting held at the Samuel United Church of Christ, 320 N. Forsyth Blvd., Clayton. Meet in Lower Level. For more information, call 314.968.3477.

St. Joseph West hospital

4th Tuesday of each month 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Diabetes Support Group.

Hear from experts to learn how to better manage diabetes & enjoy a healthier life. Join the group and discover how to increase circulation, relaxation, learn the myofascial effects such as increased mobility & tissue elasticity. Free. H.W. Koenig Medical Building at St. Joseph Hospital West. Register: Call 636.625.5447

Every Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m.: Weekly Cancer Survivor’s Support Group.

Join other survivors to discuss dealing emotionally w/treatments; managing anxiety, depression; sexuality; finding strength & hope; family and financial pressures; more. Free. At H.W. Koenig Medical Bldg, St. Joseph Hosp. West. Register: Call 636-639-8600

Every Monday, 7 – 8 p.m. Tobacco Free for Life Support Group.

For those who want to quit smoking, & those who have successfully quit. Info about how to quit & find reassurance & support. Free. At St. Peters City Hall, One St. Peters Centre Blvd., 63376. Register: Call 636.947.5304 .

Christian Hospital Community Programs

11133 Dunn Rd./I-270/Hwy. 367 interchange, St. Louis, MO 63136, 314-747-WELL.

AARP Driver Safety Course

AARP Driver Safety Program is the first & largest refresher course for drivers 50+. Four-hour class will help tune up your driving skills & avoid injury. Christian Hosp., Detrick bldg. Atrium B (I-270/Hwy. 367 interchange).

Every Tues. 6:30–8 p.m. Chemical Dependency Information Meeting

Help is here to live a drug-free life & cope with life’s challenges. Call 314.839.3171.

Every Wed. 6:30–7:30 p.m. STEPS Schizophrenia Support Group

Nationally recognized program provides education & support for those w/schizophrenia. Group facilitated by experienced STEPS nurse. Call 314.839.3171.

Every Sun. 10 a.m. Alcoholics Anonymous Group 109

Meeting held on 11th floor conference Rm. at the Christian Hosp. Open meeting for alcoholics, drugs addicts & their family & friends.

Mental Evaluations

Psychiatric & chemical dependency evaluations are confidential & offered free by the Christian Hospital Cntr. for Mental Health. Christian Hosp. has a geriatric psychiatric unit dedicated to serving mental health needs of geriatric patients.

Free Lung Function Screenings.

Christian Hospital Breathing Cntr. offers free lung function screenings. At Northwest HealthCare, 1225 Graham Rd. Call 314.953.6040.

Every Sunday 10 a.m. Alcoholics Anonymous

11133 Dunn Road at the I-270/Hwy. 367 interchange. Group 109 meets in 11th floor conference room, Christian Hospital. Open meeting for alcoholics, drug addicts, their family & friends.

Every Tuesday, 6:30 – 8 p.m. Chemical Dependency Information Meeting

Help is here to live a drug-free life & cope with life’s challenges. Call 314.839.3171.

Every Wed., 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

STEPS Schizophrenia Support Group

Nationally recognized program provides education & support for those with schizophrenia. Group is facilitated by an experienced STEPS nurse. For more information, call 314.839.3171.

Christian Hospital Mental Health Evaluations

Psychiatric and chemical dependency evaluations are confidential and offered free by the Christian Hospital Center for Mental Health. Christian Hospital has a geriatric psychiatric unit dedicated to serving the mental health needs of geriatric patients. Call 314.839.3171.

Christian Hospital Breathing Center offers free lung function screenings.

Northwest HealthCare, 1225 Graham Rd. Call 314.953.6040.

Diabetes Basics

Proper diabetes treatment and education can help you learn to live well with diabetes. Call 314.344.7024 for information or 314.344.7220 to enroll.

Childbirth Classes

SSM DePaul offers childbirth preparation and refresher, infant care, infant/child CPR and

breast-feeding classes as well as monthly tours of the labor and delivery unit. For tours, call 314.344.6453; for classes, call 314.SSM.DOCS.

Nutrition Education

SSM DePaul registered dieticians can help you make sure your diet is right for you. Call 314.344.6157 for information.

Cholesterol/Glucose Screening

DePaul Wellness Center at SSM DePaul Health Center 12-hour fasting required for accurate results. Please allow 2 weeks for results. Cholesterol HDL/LDL/Triglycerides (requires 12 hour fasting)- $17; Cholesterol, Total – $10; Glucose, Only – $10; Glucose, Combined with either Cholesterol – $5. Call 314.344.6176 to schedule an appointment.

Calcium Scoring Heart Scan Program

SSM DePaul Health Center. Program uses advanced (CT) imaging to scan arteries around the heart & measure or score the amount of calcium present in the plaque deposits. This screening, in combination w/other heart disease risk factors (high cholesterol, high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, physical inactivity, etc.) can help determine an overall picture of your current heart health & risk for developing heart disease. Call 314.344.6030 to learn more or to schedule appt.

SSM DePaul Wellness Center

Tired of getting locked into long-term memberships that you never use? Join the DePaul Wellness Center & receive a personalized program for your specific needs. Classes available on strength training, nutrition, smoking cessation. Call 314.344.6177 for more details.