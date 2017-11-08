Francis Howell School District Update

Francis Howell School District enjoying an eventful school year

By Dr. Mary Hendricks-Harris

We have already had a very busy school year in Francis Howell, including the work on our new five-year strategic plan. These efforts will set the future direction of our school district, and our community has played a vital part in the process. Students, staff, parents and district residents have all taken part in our community engagement meetings. Our patrons can also provide feedback in two more online surveys; those links are available on the district website at www.fhsdschools.org.

The FHSD Board of Education annually sets the tax rate within the limits established by state law and the Missouri constitution. At the September board meeting, the 2017-18 tax rate was approved at $4.85. This new rate, reduced by $.01658, is the second lowest amount for St. Charles County school districts. The district’s assessed valuation increased by over seven percent, but state law requires the district to limit growth on existing property to the lower of the Consumer Price Index or five percent, and the CPI for 2017 is 2.1 percent.

As always, the driving force for everything we do is our students. There have already been some astonishing achievements this year, everything from our record number of high school AP scholars to elementary students raising thousands of dollars to aid hurricane victims. As we approach the holidays, I want you all to know that I am very thankful for all of those great students, as well as the dedicated staff that works with them every day. I appreciate the support of our community as we continue to build school environments with high expectations, student supports, and endless opportunities.

Dr. Mary Hendricks-Harris is Superintendent of the Francis Howell School District.

.