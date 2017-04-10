Free Your Feet from Pain

Hammertoe is a deformity, in which the end of the toe is bent downward. Hammertoe usually affects the second toe, however, it may also affect the other toes. The toe moves into a claw-like position.

The most common cause of hammertoe is wearing short, narrow shoes that are too tight. The toe is forced into a bent position. Muscles and tendons in the toe tighten and become shorter.

Hammertoe is most likely to occur in:

• Women who wear shoes that do not fit well or have high heels

• Children who keep wearing shoes they have outgrown

At first, you may be able to move and straighten a hammertoe. Over time, you will no longer be able to move the toe. A corn often forms on the top of the toe. A callus is found on the sole of the foot. Walking or wearing shoes can be painful. Mild hammertoe in children can be treated by manipulating and splinting the affected toe.

RELIEVING HAMMERTOE SYMPTOMS

Changing your footwear may help relieve hammertoe symptoms:

• Wear the right size shoes or shoes with wide toe boxes for comfort,

and to avoid making hammertoe worse.

• Avoid high heels as much as possible.

• Wear soft insoles to relieve pressure on the toe.

• Protect the joint that is sticking out with corn pads or

felt pads.

• Exercises may be helpful. You can try gentle stretching exercises if the toe is not already in a fixed position. Picking up a towel with your toes can help stretch and straighten the small muscles in the foot.

If you have hammertoe or other foot pain:

• To get instructions on the best treatment

• If your pain gets worse

• If you have difficulty walking

If the condition is treated early, you can often avoid surgery. Treatment will reduce pain and walking difficulty. For severe hammertoe, you will need an operation to straighten the joint. Most of the time, you will go home on the same day as the surgery. The toe may still be stiff afterward, and it may be shorter.

