Duchesne High School sees big increase in enrollment

Duchesne High School is projecting a 50 percent increase in the number of incoming freshmen compared to two years ago.

“Enrollment is job one for our advancement team,” said Lindsay (Lammert) McCullough ’09, a graduate of Duchesne and director of admissions and marketing. “Chuck Nolan came on as president in the summer of 2015, and together we decided to add new admissions events and activities to our recruitment program. Enrollment management became a year-round priority.”

McCullough has also enlisted the help of parents, as well as the rest of the school community, in working to attract new students. “When visitors experience the family atmosphere and see the exceptional education our kids receive at Duchesne, it’s an easy sell,” said Marilyn Edmondson, a two-year member of the enrollment management committee and parent of a junior and a senior at Duchesne.

That exceptional education results in 100 percent graduation and college acceptance rates. Duchesne’s ACT scores are higher than national and state numbers, averaging a score of 30 for Duchesne’s honor students. Last year’s graduating class had 12 percent receive Bright Flight scholarships; that percentage compares to an average of 4 percent for area public schools.

New class offerings are also adding to the buzz around DHS. Duchesne’s one-of-a-kind Scholars Academy is in its inaugural year. Other new class offerings include STEM, Robotics, Street Law, Analysis of Literature in Modern Media, AP Stats, and ACC New Testament. Plans are in place to soon add a Media Tech Studio.



