Jennings High School Program

Jennings High School works to establish a culture of accountability and expectations

By Dr. Miranda Ming

How can we offer healing to family members and classmates lost by gun fire? How do we educate students on the importance of financial literacy? How do we ensure that we address the issues of sexuality and sex education as it applies to our youth? With so many issues plaguing our community it is easy to lose focus. This loss of focus often manifest itself in the school’s culture and environment. At Jennings Senior High School, the focus continues to be on establishing a culture of student accountability and high expectations.

As we attempt to educate students of color and to interact with their parents and other community members, we must create an environment of structure, nurture, and high expectations. What does this look like in a community in pain and economically struggling?

Let’s begin the educational journey. It has simultaneously been rewarding and challenging. The two-woman administrative team at Jennings High School serving over 740 students, leads by creating a vivid picture of a future immersed in student and staff successes. We believe that opportunities and choice are ignited by passion. By providing a holistic approach to education with a school based health clinic on site, free meals for all, placement in college, careers, military or workforce for high school students, and educational opportunities offered six days per week. We continue to remove the enemy that prevents good from becoming premiere in the lives of those we serve. The enemy is the obstacles, trauma, and barriers faced when attempting to promote academic success. We continue to confront the steps and behaviors required of the entire school community in order to create and move toward achieving its vision, mission, and goals.

We lead by example. First, we provide the empathy, insight, familiarity and compassion for those who follow us. Leadership at Jennings means encompassing the courage to confront the times of complex change. Our community continues to evolve and the needs of those we serve are growing exponentially. We must become the one who does not say yes to every person, program, and initiative. We must have the courage to let go of all that does not work toward the benefit of children. We are leaders who seek the independence to lead and think outside of the box supported by accountability, responsibility, ownership, and evaluation.

So we circle back to our original questions, how can we offer healing? How do we meet the growing needs of a community in pain? We continue to come equipped and ready to serve children by any means necessary.

Dr. Miranda Ming, Assistant Principal at Jennings School District’s College & Career Prep Academy is a devoted educator. She joined the administrative team with vast experience in student achievement and engagement as she generated an average of over 90 percent proficient and advanced college prep students and over 60 percent proficiency for career prep students on the end of course exams. She attended Alabama A&M University, but obtained her Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate Degree from the University of Missouri St. Louis.