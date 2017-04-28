“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is coming to Wentzville

Wentzville Christian Church proudly presents a community theater production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” May 5-7. The church will offer four performances of the musical: May 5 at 7p.m.; May 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and a special matinee on May 7 at 2 p.m. Admission to the performances is free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.

This is the 11th year the church has produced a full-length Broadway musical to share with the community. WCC’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” last spring is nominated for 18 awards by the Arts for Life Theater Recognition Guild; and drew almost 2,400 people in four performances.

This year’s production features a talented cast of over 40 drawn from the church and surrounding area, along with an 18 piece orchestra (which includes members of the St. Charles Municipal Band). “Joseph” features a lot of fun and energetic songs and music; along with lots of humor, dancing, costuming, great sets and an inspiring message.

Wentzville Christian Church is located at 1507 Hwy. Z (1 mile south of I-70). For more information call 636-327-6622 or visit wentzvillecc.org.