Ritenour School District Update

Ritenour School District off to best start in recent memory

By Dr. Chris Kilbride

This has been perhaps the best start to a school year in my 19-year tenure with the Ritenour School District. What an amazing way to celebrate our 150th year!

The school year got rolling with a fleet of brand new buses with the name “Ritenour School District” on the side. Our goal was improved service, while keeping a close eye on cost. After the first two months of our new endeavor, we could not be happier with the commitment of our dedicated and personable drivers and our new transportation department.

The momentum continued with the grand opening of the new Ritenour Center for Gifted Education in August. The ribbon cutting and open house for this program at Ritenour Middle School drew more than 250 attendees to experience the new space for the first time.

The following week, an event was held to celebrate the expansion of the International Welcome Center (IWC), located in the north wing of Hoech Middle School. The IWC was established three years ago to meet the needs of English Language Learners who are new to the country. The enrollment in the program has more than tripled since 2014, which reflects the growing needs of our newest families.

Next, a ribbon cutting was held at the new Husky Academy, located at 9229 Lackland Road in Overland. The Husky Academy houses alternative programs and is an example of our commitment to our strategic goal of graduating 100 percent of our students prepared for college and careers.

The series of beginning of the year celebrations was capped with the first-ever recognition of a Ritenour educator as the Missouri Teacher of the Year. Music teacher Beth Davey of Iveland Elementary was recognized in a surprise ceremony in the school’s gymnasium. Ms. Davey will spend the 2017-2018 school year representing the Ritenour School District and the 900,000 children in Missouri public schools as the Teacher of the Year.

All of this is not possible with the commitment and strong support of our community. We need the financial resources to continue this great work. This is why the board of education decided to place Proposition A, a 39-cent tax levy increase, on the Nov. 7 ballot. Please take a few minutes to see what Prop A will bring to Ritenour students, schools and the community by visiting www.ritenourschools.org. And, feel free to contact me if you have any questions by calling 314-493-6050.

Dr. Chris Kilbride became the 14th Superintendent of Schools for the Ritenour School District on July 1, 2012. A well respected and talented educator who began his career as a classroom teacher. Kilbride was named the 2016 Administrator of the Year by the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association (MIPA) for his outstanding support of Ritenour High School’s student journalism program. He was also appointed to the EducationPlus Board of Directors in 2016. He was named one of North County Incorporated’s 30 Leaders in their Thirties in 2009. Kilbride holds a Doctor of Education degree from Saint Louis University (SLU), a Master of Arts in Education from SLU and an undergraduate degree in elementary education from Eureka College in Eureka, Ill. He holds Missouri Superintendent Certification.