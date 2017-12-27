There is Room at the Inn

Room at the Inn serves as a temporary, emergency shelter for homeless women and families

By Charlotte Beard

To most St. Louis citizens, Room at the Inn has been a secret since its early stages in December 1988 and Development Manager, Troy Miles wants to change that in the coming year.

Room at the Inn, located at 3415 Bridgeland Drive in Bridgeton, is a temporary, emergency shelter for homeless women and families, regardless of the age or gender of the children. Miles did share that assistance is extended to men who come with children as well and may sometimes involve a mother and father coming with children.

With a facility that can accommodate only 20 people per day for sleeping, Room at the Inn partners with almost 60 churches that provide an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast the following morning to families in need. These interfaith churches fall under the Inn’s group of Night Site Partners, who also receive training. Each church serves a set number of women and families one night a month. Those requiring assistance are encouraged to go through the St. Louis Regional Housing Helpline which refers people to the Inn and other facilities.

Besides Miles and the Executive Director, Tiffany Jackson, the day facility is staffed by five additional members. The idea for Room at the Inn originated in 1988 when a minister from McKnight Road Church of Christ borrowed the idea from a program in Tennessee to use church space for housing the overflow from shelters.

More churches in St. Louis County began housing the overflow from the Salvation Army’s shelter on the weekends and during the winter. In 1992 the “inn model” for the Salvation Army evolved to year-round provisions after acquisition of a grant from St. Louis County Department of Human Services and Housing Resource Commission, which enabled recruitment of more churches. The Sisters of Divine Providence, who currently sponsors Room at the Inn, was asked to house the expanded day site at that time. In 1993 the Sisters made a commitment to provide a portion of their facility. When they moved to the Bridgeton site in 1999, one-third of their facility was designed to accommodate the present-day Inn.

The Inn, a 501(c)(3) incorporated agency, which refers to the homeless they serve as “clients,” collaborates with over 50 outside agencies to aid them in gaining independence. Among the many agencies are: Almost Home, BJC Mental Health, Dress for Success, Housing Authority, Life Skills Foundation, and St. Louis Crisis Nursery.

Room at the Inn is also one of 44 key partners in the St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund and receives funding to provide shelter to youth ages 19 and under. The fund is a coalition of nonprofit agencies whose mission is to “improve the lives of children, youth, and families in St. Louis County by strategically investing in the creation and maintenance of an integrated system of care that delivers effective and quality mental health and substance abuse services.”

Development Manager, Miles reported that the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987 makes it possible for youth to get the assistance they need to still attend school during this phase of their lives. More specifically the act ensures homeless children transportation to and from school free of charge, allowing them to attend the last school where they were enrolled or the school they attended when they first became homeless. Schools also must register homeless children regardless of missing required documents, such as immunization records or proof of residence.

Catherine Welsh, Night Site Coordinator for St. Norbert Catholic Church in Florissant and recent December host, shared that her parish has been a host for five years. Welsh has found that people have been very open in volunteering their time.

Though the church does get outside volunteers, she states that most have been parishioners of St. Norbert. St. Norbert has their team of volunteers divided up into the following groups to minimize the burden: 1) setup and greeters who prepare the accommodation areas of the church as well as greet clients, 2) evening drivers who pick up the assigned overflow of clients from the Inn, 3) evening food preparers and servers 4) evening host for post-dinner activities, 5) innkeepers who oversee the guests during their night stay, 6) morning breakfast preparers, 7) morning drivers who transport clients back to the Inn, 8) clean up team, and 9) launderers who gather towels and strip the bed linens for laundering.

Welsh reports that St. Norbert has one or two innkeepers per month. If they are older volunteers, the church ensures reclining chairs are provided for sleeping to accommodate not having to get down low on the blow-up mattresses.

Welsh shared that those they serve express a lot of gratefulness for all provisions and warmth shown them. However, being at a different site every night does take its toll for some. During some visits a guest may prefer to retire to their sleeping quarters after dinner rather than engage in a group activity. She expressed that some just need the solitude.

Room at the Inn is making strides in the impact it has on the community. Room at the Inn’s latest annual report for year ending 2016 indicates that 30 percent of its clients secured housing and moved into their new homes. The average length of stay for the 163 clients served during the year was 50 days. Ninety-five of those clients were adults and 68 were children, which made up 85 households. The Inn’s employment readiness program yielded 41 percent of its participating clients as new job recipients for the year. Other numbers to note: 92 percent of children were enrolled in school and attended regularly, 100 percent of client mental health assessments were completed, and 59 church congregations of 15 different faith backgrounds served 343 nights in the year. The service nights are representative of 2,335 volunteers.

Room at the Inn is having its first Annual Sleep Out, a fundraiser and to celebrate 25 years of service to the homeless on March 23 starting at 6 p.m. on the Inn’s parking lot. Guest host for the evening will be Fox 2’s Tim Ezell. Participants are invited to help raise awareness for homeless women and families in St. Louis. Participants will experience a night of homelessness by sleeping out on the parking lot or one of the night site’s lot. To participate as an individual or as a team, contact Troy Miles at TMiles@roomstl.org or call Troy Miles at 314-209-9181.

When asked what kind of donations does Room at the Inn need, Miles stated that one should think of the necessities that they themselves need. Cash donations are always helpful as well gas cards, bus and MetroLink passes, clothing shoes, and coats. For a complete list visit: https://roomstl.org/waystogive.

CUTLINE: Submitted photos

Cover-Room1 (From left) Gina Timme, Mary Kaminski and Troy Miles all work with Room at the Inn.

Cover-Room2-7 Room at the Inn setup at St. Norbert Catholic Church in Florissant.