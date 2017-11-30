Be thankful for your abilities and disabilities

By Larry Brown

The Social Security Administration indicates that there are more than 11 million folks in the United States with documented disabilities who receive monthly checks to help offset their inability to earn self-sustaining income.

There are also many people whom we all know, possibly including ourselves, our neighbors, or some of our family members, who have disabilities of one kind or another, but have chosen not to apply for disability status.

Often their reasons for not applying for official disability status may include a presumption that a negative stigma may follow them thereafter, or they may adopt a feeling of sub–standard qualifications as a human being. They may also not want others to know that they possess a disability.

Whatever the case might be, we are all familiar with Americans who have disabilities.

We are glad and sometimes boastful when it comes to displaying our abilities, or gifts which make us achieve far above the average in certain skills and talents. We become anxious to demonstrate, perform and otherwise display our positive attributes.

May I suggest to you that both abilities and disabilities are important to have and in fact, all of us have them, whether they are dormant or pronounced, but we have a tendency to “accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative “ or at least, downplay any attributes we may have that are problematic or under par. The amazing thing is that we often compensate in one area, where we might be weak in another. How many times have we been told about people who are blind having a keener sense smell, or hearing?

One of the best chefs in our homeless shelter’s kitchen was an individual who had lost his sense of taste and smell! He was awesome and his food sensational.

What about folks like Stevie Wonder and Rush Limbaugh?

It has been said that it takes the “good” and the “bad” to make the journey complete “You can’t totally appreciate “joy” without experiencing “sorrow” So is the difference between “night” and “day.” We must have both to make a full 24-hour cycle.

If you know anyone who receives a monthly check for disability, but would like to enter the workforce in order to improve their “quality of life,” have them call our office at 314-621-6300 or toll free at 866-872-1743. We are a national contractor for the Social Security Administration and we find jobs for people with disabilities who wish to work. We can turn their disability into a real reason for Thanksgiving.

Larry Brown is Chairman of the Board and co-founder of Worknet, Inc., which has a national ten year contract with the Social Security Administration to find jobs for people with disabilities who are interested and qualified to enter the traditional workforce. He is also co-founder and president of Grace Chapel Ministries, former president of National Cable Training Centers, and president of Woodstock Industrial Products Group.