The power of collaborations: violence prevention in the Promise Zone

By Brenda Mahr

Combating violence in our streets is not just the responsibility of law enforcement. It is the responsibility of the entire community. All of us reaching out, especially to our young adults; helping them understand their lives have meaning; there is hope; and, so very many people who really do care about them and the future of our region. It takes the coming together of the entire village to raise our young people and our region!

It is through the leadership of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the St. Louis Mental Health Board, and the St. Louis City Department of Health and other community partners that such a movement is being implemented in the Promise Zone called ReCAST. The goals of the project are to: 1) build a foundation to promote well-being, resiliency, and community healing; 2) improve access to trauma-informed community behavioral health resources and youth peer support; and, 3) create community change through community-based participatory approach.

ReCast recently awarded a grant to Employment Connection in collaboration with the North Newstead Association. They have joined forces to provide youth with employment opportunities and services aimed at violence prevention, youth engagement and improved behavioral health of young people. They will address the many barriers for many youth who have been previously involved in the criminal justice system. For more than forty years Employment Connection has been fighting crime with employment and is expanding the adult model to assist our younger population. The program addresses reentry services through a holistic approach to include job placement, cognitive therapy, adult literacy, and supportive services. It is designed to ensure evidence based, culturally specific, and developmentally appropriate program activities. Each element of the program has been selected to effectively address the barriers which cause re-offending.

If you live in the Promise Zone, are between the ages 18-26, are unemployed or underemployed and have been involved in the criminal justice system, we can help! Call Adriana Colquitt at 314-333-5651 for assistance right away.

ReCast staff are reaching out to the community to actively engage them in this movement. Community input from residents and community leaders is vital to help identify the top-priority needs and resource allocation to meet those needs. If you are interested in serving as a Community Delegate contact 314- 615-0508 or visit www.ReCAST-STL.org.

The Promise Zone target area is one of only 20 federally designated Promise Zones in the United States. It encompasses St. Louis City Wards: 1-5, 18-19, 21-22, 26-27; and parts of St. Louis County including the communities of: Bellerive Acres, Bel-Nor, Bel-Ridge, Berkeley, Beverly Hills, Cool Valley, Country Club Hills, Dellwood, Ferguson, Flordell Hills, Glen Echo Park, Greendale, Hazelwood, Hillsdale, Jennings, Kinloch, Moline Acres, Normandy, Northwoods, Pagedale, Pine Lawn, Riverview, University City, Uplands Park, Velda City, Velda Village Hills and Wellston.

Brenda Mahr, MWDP is Chief Executive Officer of Employment Connection, a proud member of the United Way of Greater St. Louis. Member: St. Louis Alliance for Reentry (STAR); Community Advisory Board-St. Louis Regional Health Commission; National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice; Vashon Alumni Hall of Fame; 2015 Archdiocese St. Charles Lwanga Torchbearer Awardee.