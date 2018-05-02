Baby Kid Expo returns for 12th year

This annual event takes place at the St. Charles Convention Center and promises to be fun and informative for both kids and parents

By Brett Auten

It’s that time of year.

The 12th Annual Baby Kid Expo will take place Saturday, May 12 at the St. Charles Convention Center, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. It is a free-admission event where not only the kids will have a blast but is also an opportunity to connect with businesses in the area.

The Baby Kid Expo is the largest annual event held in the metro St. Louis area that’s specially designed to provide parents with a fun trade show atmosphere, while their kids enjoy a day of fun and entertainment. The Baby Kid Expo is a place for parents to learn about things available in the community that they might not be familiar with otherwise.

“The event keeps growing every year,” Baby Kid Expo owner Heather Deatz said. “The one-on-one experience allows parents to ask questions they normally wouldn’t be able to do and it is a great way for the businesses to market directly to them.”

Over one hundred businesses will have information on recreation, education, health, camps, finance, home improvement and many unique products will be available for purchase.

“We invite everyone to come out and get connected with businesses and services in the area for their growing family,” Deatz said. “It’s a great way to get involved, ask questions and have fun with the kids and uncover opportunities that they didn’t know existed.”

Presenting sponsors, BJC St. Charles County, invites you to visit their free Interactive Mobile Health Fair, where you and your family can take part in activities focused on health and wellness, play fun games like Skeeball and Connect 4, and win prizes from the fitness prize wheel.

New this year is a performance from Chef Bananas, a magician whose show focuses on comedy and food. Don’t miss your chance to see him in action at 1 pm on the main stage.

On the more serious side, the St. Charles County Ambulance District will be teaching CPR for infants and children on site. This life-saving skill is vital for all parents to know how to perform and there is no charge for this, and it is taught from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the American Diamonds pageant! Register your kids to be a part of the fun where they can choose to participate in either Bling-Bling Wear or Diamond in the Rough Wear and model on stage! Ages one – to – four boys and girls are eligible. Visit our www.babykidexpo.com for more information.

For the older kids, Mad Science always amazes the kids with their Spin Pop, and Boom show on the main stage. The Mad Scientist can defy gravity in this energetic and spectacular special event that includes Didgeridoo tubes, foaming hands and steaming chemical reactions will introduce children to a world of exciting chemistry. This show gets underway at 11 a.m.

Another returning fan favorite is The Diaper Derby, sponsored by STL Sprout and About and buybuyBaby. Open to nine-to-14-month-old crawlers, pre-registration is needed to race for prizes. Registration is available at www.babykidexpo.com and start time is at 10 a.m.

Another fun activity for the older kids is how well do you know your child and how well do they know you? Participate in the ‘newlywed’ style game on the main stage at 12:15 p.m. sponsored by United Healthcare.

Safety is paramount and what better way to teach the kids about street dangers than with the interactive exhibit from St. Louis Children’s Hospital called Safety Street. This extensive exhibit is a fun way for kids to learn about stranger danger, safely crossing streets and more.

MoChip will be on site to put together a free CD with your child’s vital information just for you to have in case the unthinkable would happen. In these situations, time is of the essence so stop by their area and go through the process to gather this critical information.

The Baby Kid Expo would not be complete without a performance and sing along with princesses and mascots from Once Upon an Occasion. Don’t miss them starting at 9:30 a.m. on the main stage and again at 12:30 p.m.

What else will you see and be able to do at the Baby Kid Expo? Visit the Activity Zone sponsored by Country Financial. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting and a craft area where you can make wooden necklaces. Our Abra-Kid-Abra magic show and dance groups will entertain all.

Stop by the Ameren Zone and learn about our Spotlight Charity, The Divine Nest. Shop in their trailer to provide items for kids as they go to their new foster home.

Join the Cutest Baby Contest sponsored by Kindercare. Visit www.babykidexpo.com for details of how to enter your 0-3 year old in our contest to win a prize pack that includes St. Louis Cardinals tickets, and more great items.

For more information about the Baby Kid Expo, visit www.babykidexpo.com or call 1-866-654-EXPO (3976). You can also visit the Baby Kid Expo Facebook page at www.facebook.com/babykidexpo.

