A high and dry celebration

This year’s Celebrate St. Peters returns to 370 Lakeside Park just in time to see the park dried out from record flooding

By Brett Auten



A once submerged and sodden 370 Lakeside Park has reopened and is set to host its biggest event of the year.



The 2019 edition of Celebrate St. Peters will take place on Sept. 20 and 21 and will feature top-flight live entertainment, amusement park rides, and more food and beverages advised for consumption.



Heavy rains and flooding put 370 Lakeside Park underwater. Closed since May 3, it opened back up on the first week of September.



“One of our biggest concerns was if the park was going to dry out in time,” Lisa Bedian, city of St. Peters Communications Director, said. “Forty-five days ago, there was 18-feet of water. One of the engineers estimated that to be around 1.3 billion gallons of water. But the park looks really nice considering all that it has been through.”



Parking inside 370 Lakeside Park is limited to Reserved Parking Passes only. Lawn areas inside the park were greatly impacted by this year’s flood. Due to limited parking, you should arrive early or strongly consider using satellite parking at Mid Rivers Mall, where free shuttles are available at all parking areas.



“The Reserved Parking Passes are selling quickly, as they typically do,” Bedian added.



Satellite Parking for Celebrate St. Peters is available at Mid Rivers Mall in two locations: at the Executive Centre Parkway entrance near Planet Fitness, and at Grand Teton Drive entrance across from the St. Peters Justice Center. There are only 500 Reserved Parking spaces inside 370 Lakeside Park. One Reserved Parking Pass is good for both Friday and Saturday so you will be able to come and go as you need to during both days of the event without having to worry about a parking place.



Reserved Parking Passes will be on sale at St. Peters City Hall and St. Peters Rec-Plex from through the end of business on Sept. 20. The price is $20 for St. Peters residents (with your Resident Privilege Card) and $25 for the general public. There will be no Reserved Parking Pass sales at the event.



The Celebrate St. Peters Family Special combines a Reserved Parking Pass with two unlimited carnival ride tokens at a great price: $49 for St. Peters residents and $54 for the general public. This special saves you up to $21. The Celebrate St. Peters Family Special is available through end of business Thursday, Sept. 19.



Now, on to the fun part.



Celebrate St. Peters 2019 kicks off with Sawyer Brown on Sept. 20. The band has had three No. 1 hits and have numerous Top 20 hits throughout its career and has won an Academy of Country Music Award for best vocal group. Opening for Sawyer Brown will be rising country star Alyssa Lynn Little, who has made noise with her song, “All Over.” The Main Stage entertainment Friday begins at 7 p.m. with Plastic Kings, featuring former members of Contagious.



Saturday evening features a once-in-a-lifetime concert event for classic rock fans and a group that calls the St. Louis region home. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of classic rock mainstays Head East and the 45th anniversary of the release of the band’s debut album “Flat as a Pancake.” To mark these milestones, original band members are reuniting with the current touring band for a performance of the entire “Flat as a Pancake” album. This will be the only big-stage performance of the album, with the original band members, in the St. Louis area this year.



If you’re a Journey fan, you won’t want to miss the opening act on Saturday. SFO, a tribute to Journey with a salute to Foreigner and Kansas, will hit the stage at 7 p.m. The band features six top-notch musicians with decades of touring experience.



We would remiss if we didn’t mention the Community News Family Area on Saturday. This year, it’s under the Corporate Pavilion near the entrance to the festival grounds. The Home Depot will once again host its free workshop from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. featuring fun projects for parents and their children to build together, paint and take home to enjoy.



Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands are on sale now at a discounted price of $20. Purchase tokens for unlimited ride wristbands at St. Peters City Hall or the Rec-Plex through close of business Sept. 19. The cost is $25 per wristband at the event. Unlimited ride wristbands good for either Friday 5 -10:30 p.m. or Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



“Everything is shaping up to be a great weekend,” Bedian said. “We’ll have something for the kids and for those who are still kids at heart. Plus, more festival food than you could imagine.”



For more information, visit stpetersmo.net/celebrate.

Celebrate St. Peters 2019



Dos



Bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during Celebrate St. Peters concerts — seating will be available on the lawn and on paved surfaces.

Cash for concessions and game tickets (no checks or credit/debit cards will be accepted.) An ATM will be available on site if you need cash during the event. Some vendors will accept credit/debit cards.

You may bring soft drinks and food, but it can’t be in coolers.



Don’ts



Visitors may not bring pets into 370 Lakeside Park during Celebrate St. Peters. This rule does not apply to any animal owned and used by a disabled person or pets staying/remaining in the RV/Tent Camping area of the park.

Glass beverage containers are a no-no. Baby bottles, baby food jars and glass lined vacuum bottles are exempt.

You are not allowed to bring alcoholic beverages into the festival.

Photos provided by the city of St. Peters

