City of Olivette offers summer camps

Happy campers

City of Olivette offers a variety of summer camps to keep kids active and engaged while school is out

By Charlotte Beard

We are quickly approaching the end of the school year for K-12 students and parents will be looking for ways to occupy their children this summer. While some families are fortunate to go on extended vacations that is not the case for many. And for families who may take a short amount of time for a family trip, there yet remains the need to alleviate boredom for that child after the return home. The city of Olivette has 16 different summer camps to keep the children of its residents and non-residents energized and stimulated this summer. Olivette has been hosting summer camps for approximately 20 years.

The administrative funding for the camps is made possible by the city of Olivette through their budgeting process. Quentin Gittemeier, Recreation Coordinator for Camps, Special Events, Community Programming, shared that Olivette looks for a variety of offerings and budgets for the desired camps. The city has 13 primary staff for its camps. However, to aid in their efforts many of the camps are contracted with outside trained vendors, such as the Collegiate Football Coaches Skill and the Lacrosse camps.

Gittemeier shared that another source of help with the youth attending the camps is one of its own camp groups called LIT: Leaders In Training formerly called Counselors in Training.

“Those are 14 – 15-year-olds; they run with the Recreation Leaders mostly at the Olivette Summer Adventure Camp. We changed [the name] because the leaders [are] more than camp counselors. They are role models for the community and they are interacting with community members’ kids every day,” Gittemeier said. “[The kids] start picking up their tendencies. We had one kid who was always wearing those little safari hats because his leader did. [The leaders] make attachments with everybody. They do more than just lead games and activities. They are in everyone’s lives. We thought that a new title would reflect that because they are leaders in their community; they don’t have to be from Olivette.”

Non-residents who want to volunteer with Olivette can contact the administration by email: opr@olivettemo.com or call 314-991-1249. Primarily the volunteers work with the Little Olives Camp and Summer Adventure Camp. The LIT campers have an opportunity to rotate the camps they assist providing them opportunity to work with various leaders. They learn about age appropriate activities, how to handle various situations, and get exposure to the practices for child development.

Gittemeier, a non-resident of Olivette, has been working with the city for six years. He is very passionate about the summer enrichment that is provided to the youth especially with the Summer Adventure Camp.

“They are interacting with people who [may not] be totally like them; we are totally diverse. That’s what’s great about this—everybody gets a chance to interact [with someone different]. We’re playing [games] with a purpose. With technology these days, we are learning how to introduce each other to [others]…we’re learning how to make friends. Yes, we’re being active and having fun at camp but there is so much more to it. We’re not just progressing as campers but as human beings, as well. So, that’s something that we’re really trying to take on this year—playing with a purpose,” he said.

Diversity is also key to the camps’ success.

“We’ve got differences and that’s totally okay. We’re going to get along in our little camp community because with eight weeks and 90 kids and 13 staff—you’ve got to get along. Olivette has a very special camp here with all the diversity, ages and interests this area has. It’s very exciting to be a part of it. So, I hope everyone who has enjoyed these camps enjoy that portion as well.”

Camp scholarships are available for Olivette residents only. Registrations are still open to everyone with exception of a wait list for The Summer Adventure Camp, which hosts 90 participants.

“We run a wait list for that one,” stated Gittemeier. “I can get about 20-deep on my wait list for that one. A lot of parents have missed weeks in the past, so [now] they get on [the list] real early. About two weeks after I [set up] that registration I was mostly full for my sessions because no one wants to miss out. That one doesn’t close.”

The following are brief descriptions for each camp. Other details including requirements, dates, locations, costs and camp specific registration can be found online at: www.olivetteparksandrec.com/activity-guide.html

STEM + JEDI LEGO CAMP

Play-Well TEKnology Lego Engineering for ages 5-7

This is a full-day LEGO camp for hands-on STEM activity. Projects will include the building of cities, garbage trucks, sailboats, X-Wings, energy catapults, and defense turrets from a galaxy far away.

STEM CHALLENGE + JEDI CAMP

Play-Well TEKnology Lego Engineering for ages 8-12

This is a full-day LEGO camp for hands-on STEM activity. Projects will include the building of forklifts, houseboats, a mini-golf course, X-Wings, pod racers, and AT-AT Walkers from a galaxy far away.

KIDS WHO K.A.R.E. CAMP

Kindness. Action. Responsibility. Education. for ages 7-14

Through introductions to non-profit organizations and global causes, K.A.R.E. Camp facilitates discussion, field trips, hands-on service projects and unique volunteering opportunities to inspire children to be grateful, compassionate and kind.

LITTLE OLIVES

Full Day Pre-School Camp

Children are encouraged to explore, create, play, sing and read together in an active and supportive environment using fine and gross motor skills, and play-based learning. T-shirt, daily snack and all materials included. Campers must be potty-trained.

SUMMER ADVENTURE CAMP

Ages 5-13

This traditional Olivette summer camp features games, crafts, sports, field trips, and swimming. Camp shirts, daily snack, all craft materials, two swim days, field trip fees and transportation are included. Camp travels to field trip and swim locations via chartered school bus.

SECRET AGENT LAB

Ages 5-12

Participants will explore spy tech equipment to start with the basics of decoding messages, checking metal detectors and experimenting with night vision. Also, they will take home lots of gadgets like spy glasses. In addition, children will explore hands-on forensics in crime scenes and the investigation of the science that spies use.

RED HOT ROBOTS

Ages 5-12

Learn how robots are used and spend time experimenting with robots: sound sensing, line-tracking, etc. Discover circuitry and how robots use sensors to explore things around them. Build your own robot to take home.

ROCKETRY CAMP

Ages 5-12

After learning the model rocket safety code, campers will build different rocket types and participate in launches.

EARTH, SPACE & BEYOND

Ages 5-12

Children will discover how to send secret messages using special codes, explore their environment, and find out how science can helps protect earth. Also, they will learn how Newton’s laws are at work in their favorite sports and examine the mysteries of the solar system.

FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Coed – Ages 5-10

Divisions divided by age

6 Games plus one playoff game

NFL team-branded reversible jersey & NFL Flag football belts

Team Max 10 players

Each team receive two footballs

FIRST KICKS

Ages 5-12

Introduces children to the very basic skills of soccer in a fun, progressive & caring manner. Activities will include running, turning, stopping, jumping, kicking, throwing & catching. The aim is to help improve balance, agility, coordination, social skills & cognitive ability.

HALF DAY SOCCER CAMP

Ages 5-12

Professionally trained and licensed coaches from the UK. Suitable for all skill levels; campers will be separated by age. Curriculum includes the BSC tenants of Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Sportsmanship & Leadership.

COLLEGIATE FOOTBALL COACHES SKILLS CAMP

Ages 6-14

Participants meet and train with local university coaches and players. Learn and/or improve your fundamentals: receiving, passing, running, defense, and kicking.

LEARN TO PLAY LACROSSE

Ages 4-14

Learn lacrosse fundamentals from Missouri Rush coaches. Basic ball and stick handling skills will be introduced along with game rules. All equipment is included. All players take home an entry level stick and Missouri Rush practice jersey.

LACROSSE SKILLS CAMP

Ages 9-14

Players will be grouped by skill level to hone ball handling skills, checking, dodging and strategies with Missouri Rush coaches. Emphasis will be on player development, team play and fun competitive drills. Each player takes home a Missouri Rush reversible jersey.

LIT: Leaders In Training

Ages 14-19

Teen volunteers assist in a variety of camps. LITs attend a five-day training and commit to a minimum of two weeks of volunteering. Leadership, team building, communication, emergency preparedness, and teaching are some of the life-long skills volunteers gain at camp.

FAMILY OVERNIGHT

One night “Camping Lite” for families who want to give the great outdoors a try. Dinner, family activities, a campﬁre program and breakfast are provided.

