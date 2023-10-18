Community News begins new era under new owner

Family-owned-and-operated Westplex Media Group takes over ownership of the newspaper with an eye towards the future and a nod to the past

By Brett Auten



For the first time since 1921, a Huenke is not at the helm of the Community News newspapers.



Bob Huenke, who bought the paper from his father in the 1990s, sold it earlier this month to Tim Schmidt and his company, Westplex Media Group. Westplex Media Group is the home of the Warren County Record, Montgomery Standard, Mexico Ledger, Moberly Monitor-Index, and now the longest running weekly newspaper in the St. Louis region, the Community News.



“I am thankful for what Bob and Donna have done,” Schmidt said. “They have published a great newspaper and I appreciate that they have chosen me to be the next steward of the plane. I am glad they will be able to slow down, spend time together, and enjoy retirement.”



The Community News currently publishes two editions, one for North County St. Louis and another dedicated to St. Charles County.



Schmidt, who lives in Troy, has more than 20 years’ worth of experience in the industry and has been in the ownership chair for five.



“I have always been a newspaper guy and I believe they have a longer shelf life than most,” he said. “Change is on the horizon. The Community News has done a good job over the years, but like anything else, it needs a new perspective, a new twist.”



One adjustment loyal readers will notice is the inclusion of high school sports and digital readers can expect a revamped website as soon as early November.



“We want to be a community partner and also reach the readers where they want it, whether that is in print or online,” Schmidt said.

The Community News began weekly publication in 1921 by Huneke’s grandfather in the city of St. Louis.



In the late 1990s, the Community News began sprouting up in newsstands at all of the major local grocery chains in Bridgeton, Hazelwood and on Main Street in St. Charles. This was when O’Fallon was starting to bubble with its population growth. City leaders approached Huneke about including the area in the paper’s coverage and soon a satellite office was established. The two-times a month O’Fallon paper soon grew into a weekly and in 2008 Huneke split the coverage into regions with a St. Louis County and St. Charles County editions and invested into the newsstand-only method of distribution.



“I am proud that I was able to bring it back and keep it from crashing,” Huenke said. “In this difficult market, just having a newspaper up and running is special. Having one that is profitable is extraordinary. I’m proud of that achievement.”



Mathew DeKinder joined the Community News in 2014 and assumed the role of Publisher/Editor-In-Chief in 2017. He will continue on in his current capacity and is excited about the newspaper’s future.

“I loved working with Bob and I learned so much about not only the newspaper industry, but about managing a small business as well,” DeKinder said. “I’m also really looking forward to working with Tim and his fresh, new ideas combined with a commitment to the same great local coverage readers have come to expect.”



Huenke said he has been looking for new ownership to take the Community News into the future. In recent years, Huenke’s wife, Donna, has suffered from the late stages of Alzheimer. Now they will be able to spend more time together.



“I had pretty much given up on the idea but the stars aligned,” he said. “It’s a blessing. We are going to end up happy and OK.”



He admits he will be cheering from the sidelines.



“There is a place for local news and Tim has the knowledge and experience to make this a highly-successful paper,” he said. “I think the market for (local news) will continue to increase. I can’t wait to see what happens.”