Since 1981, Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service has been all about transforming lives and restoring hope. #CommunityStrong

In this month’s nonprofit spotlight in the Community News, Pam Struckhoff, Executive Director, talks about the organization’s 40th anniversary celebration to be held from 5:30 to 8:30p this Sat., July 24.

“Everyone is invited to join us for live music, food trucks, games, and prizes,” she said. “Most of this weekend’s event will take place on our parking lot, and this is our chance to give back and express our thanks to a devoted community that has supported us and our work from the very beginning.”

For more information about our community’s largest social service provider, visit www.jacares.org or call 636-441-1302.

