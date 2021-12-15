Community Strong

As 2021 comes to a close, so does the Centennial celebration for Community News. It seems only fitting that this month’s nonprofit spotlight features Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO, of United Way of Greater St. Louis. #CommunityStrong



According to Michelle, United Way finished its annual fundraising campaign in November, and will kick off its 100th anniversary in 2022.



“United Way began in 1922 as the Community Fund,” she said. “It was organized by volunteers to raise money to help operate some 40 charities. Today, we support 164 nonprofit organizations by:

. investing $1M into our community each week,

. helping one in three people throughout the St. Louis region, and

. serving 324 zip codes across 16 counties.”



For more information, to volunteer or make a donation, call 314-421-0700 or visit United Way online at www.helpingpeople.org.