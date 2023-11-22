Consider these year-end financial moves

We’re nearing the end of 2023. But you still have time to make some financial moves that can pay off in 2024 — and beyond.

For starters, review your progress toward your goals. If you’re falling behind, you may need to review your investment and financial strategies.

Next, see if you can boost your contributions to your 401(k) or other employer-sponsored retirement plan before the year ends. Plus, you’ve got until April 15 to fully fund your IRA for the 2023 tax year.

And if you have a tax-advantaged health savings account, you may want to add to it, if you haven’t maxed out your annual contribution limit of $3,850 for singles and $7,750 per family.

Also, from a tax standpoint, you might consider selling investments that have lost value to offset gains from others. But see your tax advisor before taking action.

Finally, if you haven’t already set up an emergency fund, try to start one before the end of the year.

By reviewing your situation every year and making the appropriate moves, you can help yourself keep moving toward your goals — and toward a feeling of control over your financial future.

This content was provided by Edward Jones for use by Rebecca McNulty, CFP® , your Edward Jones financial advisor at 1040 S 5th Street, Saint Charles, MO 63301. (636)946-6320.

Member SIPC