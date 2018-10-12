Embracing entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship Week, hosted by the John W. Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise at Lindenwood University, celebrates creativity and enterprise in St. Charles County

By Brett Auten

Just look around. St. Charles County is becoming a hub of ideas and enterprise.

Now more than ever is an appropriate time for the first-ever Entrepreneurship Week, hosted by the John W. Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise at Lindenwood University.

Renowned Pulitzer Prize-nominated author, entrepreneur and international lecturer, Clifton L. Taulbert, will headline Entrepreneurship Week 2018 and is featured throughout multiple sessions, all open to the public, on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.

The events are sponsored by the Duree Center for Entrepreneurship with financial support from: St. Charles County Economic Development Center, the Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce, and STL CAPS – St. Louis Centers for Advanced Professional Studies. The mission of the Duree Center for Entrepreneurship is to create and find experiential, entrepreneurial learning opportunities for students and external audiences. The Duree Center creates both academic and external partnerships to make these opportunities possible. Many entrepreneurs in St. Charles County and the surrounding region are familiar with The Ice House Entrepreneurship Program, which has been offered through Lindenwood University for the past several years.

“There is an entrepreneurial spirit I see and feel in St. Charles County,” Craig Felzien, Director of the Duree Center, said. “Curiosity is the hallmark of the entrepreneurial mind and doing things in a new and unique way.”

Among the programs where Taulbert will be the featured speaker, include:

Entrepreneurial Thinking: The Big Picture – Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce (Oct. 17 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bogey Hills Country Club) – www.gstccc.com for luncheon reservations.

Entrepreneurial Thinking: The Game Changer – reservations not required for this free event open to the general public (Oct. 17 – 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Lindenwood University in Harmon Hall, 209 S. Kingshighway, St. Charles, www.hammondinstitute.org/events ).

Business Ethics Panel – co-hosted with the Rotary Club of St. Charles (Oct. 18 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindenwood University in Harmon Hall, 209 S. Kingshighway, St. Charles, www.hammondinstitute.org/events ).

“The events are student-centric, but they also serve the public just to get people thinking,” Felzien said. “Anyone can have an entrepreneurial mindset.”

Taulbert’s literary work led him on a journey throughout the world. Raised in the Mississippi Delta during the era of legal segregation and though opportunities were few and the barriers plentiful, he focused on being successful, though not knowing what shape that success would take. Following high school graduation and a short banking career in St. Louis, Taulbert enlisted in the United States Air force. After serving in the 89th Presidential Wing of the United States Air Force in the late 1960s, he was honorably discharged and continued his college education, graduating from Oral Roberts University and the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. During those years, Taulbert was quietly writing. His first book “Once Upon A Time When We Were Colored” became a national best seller, a major motion picture and a requested gift for Nelson Mandela upon his release from prison. “Eight Habits of the Heart,” another one of Taulbert’s thirteen books garnered him an invitation by former Supreme Court Justice, Sandra day O’Connor to address members of the court and their invited guests.

Today Taulbert is the President and CEO of the Freemount Corporation (a human capital development company) serving clients nationally and internationally-Fortune 500 Companies, small businesses, federal agencies, professional organizations, community colleges and K-12 leadership. Additionally, he is the President and CEO of Roots Java Coffee-an African-American owned national coffee brand, importing coffee from Africa.

As a part of Taulbert’s presentations, there will be a Q&A and light refreshments will be served.

For questions or more information, please contact Carol Felzien in the Hammond Institute at 636-627-2915 or via email at CFelzien@lindenwood.edu.

CUTLINE: Submitted photos

Cover-Week1 A previous Business Ethics Panel held in Dunseth Auditorium. This bi-annual event is now a part of Entrepreneurship Week, hosted by the John W. Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise at Lindenwood University.

Cover-Week2 Renowned Pulitzer Prize-nominated author, entrepreneur and international lecturer, Clifton L. Taulbert, will headline Entrepreneurship Week 2018 and is featured throughout multiple sessions, all open to the public, on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.