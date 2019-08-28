Emerson Family YMCA in Ferguson build playground with local groups

Build and play

Local groups come together to build a playground at the Emerson Family YMCA in Ferguson

By Charlotte Beard

UnitedHealthcare’s volunteer initiative – “Do Good. Live Well.” partnered with KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit dedicated to active play for children, to build a playground at the Emerson Family YMCA in Ferguson last Thursday, Aug. 22. The build took approximately eight hours.

UnitedHealthcare’s sources state that only one in four kids in the U.S. are getting the recommended daily amount of physical activity and that children are not getting enough physical activity at home, in schools and in their communities.

Because helping people live healthier lives is part of UnitedHealthcare’s corporate mission, the “Do Good. Live Well.” initiative was established in 2009 to help combat hunger and obesity. UnitedHealthcare states that through partnerships, financial support and the volunteerism of its employees, they’re able to help build healthier communities. Building playgrounds around the country is one of the ways that they are satisfying that mission.

The playground-build for Ferguson marks Do Good. Live Well. and KaBOOM!’s 30th project. Pending the drying of the concrete, the playground was slated to be available for usage Sunday, Aug. 25.