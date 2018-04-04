EVENTS – ST. LOUIS COUNTY

April 6: Steak dinner

Steak dinner at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 4 to 7 p.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

April 6: Fish fry

American Legion Post 444, at 17090 Old Jamestown Road in Florissant, will host a fish fry each week on Friday’s until the week after Easter from 4 – 7 p.m. The menu will be fish, baked of deep fried plus spaghetti, cold slaw, baked beans, hush puppies and French fries.

April 8: Quarter auction

KofC Bishop Wurm Assembly Ladies Auxiliary Fourth Annual Quarter Auction takes place at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church Hall at 1210 Paddock Road in Florissant. Doors open at 12 p.m., auction is from 1 – 4:30 p.m. Price of admission is $10 and buys you one auction paddle or $50 buys an all inclusive paddle good for every auction item. (Only 35 paddles will be available for $50) First come, first serve. Bring your rolls of quarters for the auction. Limited amount of quarters will be available for purchase. Combined sales of $25 at auction will give you free $10 paddles. Auction items each range from .25 to $1. Call Chris Herbert at 314-650-7622 to purchase your tickets and/or to reserve your table. Tables are seats of 8-10.

April 10: Senior citizen resource fair

The city of Florissant has partnered with Memory Care Home Solutions, St. Catherine Retirement Center, The Pillars of North County and the Mercy Home Health & Hospice Services to provide the Aging My Way Resource Fair. Gift cards will be raffled, free donuts and coffee will be available, free health screenings will be conducted and over 70 booths of valuable senior citizen information will be given out. The 2018 fair will be from 9 a.m. – noon at the James J. Eagan Community Center at #1 James Eagan Drive in Florissant. This is a free event for all senior citizens – residents and non-residents. No ticket required. For more information, call the Florissant Senior Office at 314-839-7605.

April 11: Shoulder pain seminar

Join Katherine Burns, MD, SSM Health DePaul Hospital orthopedic surgeon, for an informative discussion on treatments for shoulder pain from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the May Conference Center at DePaul Hospital. She will explain non-surgical and surgical procedures, including the latest techniques and newest technology for shoulder replacements. Enjoy a light dinner and ask questions about treatment options for shoulder pain. The program is free, but space is limited and reservations are required. Please call 1-866-SSM-DOCS (1-866-776-3627) to register.

April 11: Karaoke

Karaoke at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

April 13: Country fried steak or meatloaf dinner

Country fried steak or meatloaf dinner at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 4 to 7 p.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

April 14: Breakfast

Breakfast at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 to 10 a.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

April 14: Flea market

Flea market at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

April 12: Community forum

Save-the-date for the Spring Hazelwood School District Board of Education Community Forum. The informal discussion will take place from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Hazelwood Central High School Library at 15875 New Halls Ferry Rd. in Florissant. The forum will be a panel style discussion, consisting of Superintendent Dr. Collins-Hart, three board members and moderated by a member of the Hazelwood PTA Council. The entire Hazelwood School District community is invited to attend and to join in on the conversation. If you have questions, please email info@hazelwoodschools.org.

April 15: Gospel concert

Robin Waters Hartfield and Diane Mohr, Ritenour Graduates, are sharing their love of music at a concert at Calvary United Church of Christ at 3 p.m. A free will offering will be received to benefit the ministries of Calvary UCC. Calvary UCC is located at 2501 Hartland Avenue, one block from Ritenour Middle School.

April 18: Karaoke

Karaoke at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

April 19: Food packing event

Operation Food Search (OFS), a nonprofit hunger relief organization, will hold its first Kids, Teens and Family Rap ‘N Pack. The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at OFS’ headquarters located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. The cost is $10 per person, and children three and under are free. The community is invited to help pack food for meals for food insecure kids and their families. The event will have four stations: a hands-on cooking demonstration, Operation Backpack, Family Meal Kits, and Family Meal Kit Craft Station. Volunteers will enjoy upbeat music, appetizers and beverages made by OFS’ Nutrition Education team, and learn more about the nonprofit organization that feeds more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties. Reservations are recommended since space is limited. For more information, call 314-726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

April 20: Food Truck Knight

The Knights of Columbus Duchesne Council #2951 and the city of Florissant will be co-sponsoring a Food Truck Knight from 5 to 9 p.m. on the lot near the Old St. Ferdinand Shrine located at 50 rue St. Francois. The trucks will serve until 8 p.m. and the band Social Distraction will perform until 9 p.m. (Some trucks may serve later). The truck line up for the evening is: Destination Desserts, Sarah’s Cake Shop, Andrew’s Bayou Ribs, Angie Burger, The Southerner, Steak Louie, 2 Girls 4 Wheels, Kona Ice, Russo’s Trucktoria, Zia’s Food Truck, Slice of the Hill, Cha Cha Chow, My Big Fat Greek Truck and Thai Jasmine. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofit charities including the TEAM Food Pantry. Patrons are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for collection barrels that will be on site.

April 20: Pork steak dinner

Pork steak dinner at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 4 to 7 p.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

April 24: Card party

Annual card and game party will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 3400 St Gregory Lane in St. Ann. Doors open at 11 a.m. Games start at noon. The cost is $7 which includes cake and coffee or tea. Other food items will be available for purchase. Many great attendance prizes will be awarded. Also available, Pot of Gold and raffle prizes. For reservations call Mary Cornwall at 314-428-3236 to reserve your table.

April 25: Karaoke

Karaoke at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

April 27: Chicken dinner

Chicken dinner at Florissant Valley VFW Post 4105, located at 410 St. Francois, from 4 to 7 p.m. All profits go to support veterans. For more information call 314-831-6121.

April 28: Fine arts show

The Hazelwood School District will host its fourth annual Fine Arts Show, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hazelwood Central High School at 15875 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. The event is free and open to the community. The Fine Arts Show is a collective show of artwork created by HSD art students in Pre-K through 12th grade. Artists will display works of art from all courses including art and design, drawing, painting, 3D, digital work and more.

May 21: Golf tournament

Christian Hospital Foundation is hosting their eighth-annual Golf Outing at Norwood Hills Country Club. The day includes lunch, 18 holes with shotgun start, on-course refreshments/snacks and games, auction with mobile bidding and an awards reception with cocktails and dinner immediately after play. Proceeds from the outing will help the foundation continue in its mission to provide service, compassionate care and clinical excellence to directly improve the health and wellness of our community. Sponsorships are still available and cost for a foursome is $1,000; individual play is $250; or cocktail/dinner only is $80. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.christianhospital.org/golf or contact Mindy Copp at 314-653-4410 or Mindy.Copp@bjc.org.

May 19: Rummage sale

Calvary UCC’s Spring Rummage Sale takes place at 2501 Hartland Ave., one block from Ritenour Middle School. There will be clothes, linens, books, CD’s, VCR tapes, household and many other interesting items. Refreshments will also be available for sale. Doors open at 8 a.m. Call 314-429-7464 with questions.

June 8-9: Collectables show

40th Annual Swap – A – Rama Breweriana & Beer Can Collectibles Show takes place June 8-9 from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Grounds at 50 Rue St. Francois in Florissant.

RECURRING EVENTS

Thursdays: Bingo

Community bingo at the Bridge At Florissant at 1101 Garden Plaza Drive (intersection of Parker and Arlington) on the fourth Thursday of each month from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. There will be snacks and prizes. For more information call 314-831-0988.