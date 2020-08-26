A stylish gift

First Assembly Church in St. Peters provided haircuts and gift certificates to families to start off the new school year

By Brett Auten



First Assembly Church wanted to make sure the school year got off on the right foot.



The St. Peters’ church hosted its outreach last Sunday called Kicks and Cuts. In partnership with Shoe Carnival, the church purchased 100, $30 gift certificates and arranged special discount days for the families. The church also added new haircuts to the offerings for families. Volunteer stylists and barbers were on hand to give kids a fresh haircut for the first day of school.



“We had over 100 haircuts,” First Assembly Church Pastor Jeremy Mount said. “There were seven stylists and barbers going hard from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It exceeded expectations.”



But it wasn’t done. With a goal to pay off the student lunch debt at two schools, the church asked the First Assembly congregation to donate $3,000 to help in the effort. When donations were counted, the church, located at 4750 N Service Rd, had quadrupled its target.

Through the donations, First Assembly provided a check for over $11,000 to Paul Becker, Nutrition Services Director for the Fort Zumwalt District. These funds will go to pay off the student lunch debt at 18 of the district’s schools, including all elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school. A check was presented to Becker and some of the school principals during the Aug. 23 service.



“The look on (Becker’s) face was priceless,” Mount said. “It was a fantastic Sunday.”

Schools supported include: Mike Clemens Center, Dardenne, Emge, Forest Park, Joseph L. Mudd, Lewis & Clark, Mount Hope, Mid Rivers, Ostmann, Pheasant Point, Progress South, Rock Creek, St. Peters, Twin Chimneys and Westhoff Elementary Schools, DuBray and North Middle Schools and Fort Zumwalt North High School.



“The school lunch debt carries with these students through their entire school career,” Mount said. “Our congregation has been extravagantly generous. The school lunch debt really touched a nerve with them. We all felt that we have been blessed so we wanted to be a blessing.”



Working with nonprofit organizations like Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service, Wings of Love and Care, Oasis Food Pantry, Connections to Success and Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County, First Assembly identified families in need in the community who would benefit from its church outreach. Families were invited to the church last Sunday, Aug. 23, to receive haircuts, gift certificates for shoes, new masks and join the church in a special kid-focused worship service at 10:30a.m.



In addition to these efforts, First Assembly Church’s pastors have been visiting area schools to welcome teachers and staff back to work with baskets of snacks and treats. As part of its community outreach, the children’s and student pastors partner with area schools throughout the year on projects to support students and teachers.



For more information on First Assembly Church and its programs, visit the church website at www.firstassemblychurch.org.

Cover-Cut1 Brittany Sinn of Salon De Christe puts the finishing touches on a haircut at First Assembly Church’s Kicks and Cuts back to school outreach.



Cover-Cut2 Bekah Barber, a stylist with St. Charles’ Studio Valentine, makes a few snips during First Assembly Church’s Kicks and Cuts back to school outreach. The church also paid off the student lunch debt at 18 Fort Zumwalt schools, including all elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school,



Cover-Cut3 Jonathan Pagan of J’s Studio was one of seven stylists who cut the hair of over 100 children at First Assembly Church’s Kicks and Cuts back to school outreach.