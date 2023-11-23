First winter precipitation forecast for holiday weekend

Motorists advised to plan ahead and use caution for their weekend travels

This season’s first winter precipitation forecast predicts a light snow mix late Saturday into Sunday, and the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging holiday travelers to plan ahead. The National Weather Service predicts a possibility of wet snow along and north of I-70, although warm ground temperatures will likely limit accumulations.

MoDOT urges drivers to plan ahead for their weekend travels and watch local forecasts for updates. Motorists should use extra caution during and after the precipitation: leave early and slow down for the conditions, buckle up and avoid distractions. Be especially cautious on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

Although pavement temperatures are expected to remain warm, MoDOT will continue to monitor the forecast and road conditions for updates and will have crews standing by.

Motorists can check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.traveler.modot.org or through MoDOT’s free mobile app, available for iPhone and Android devices. Drivers can also check road conditions on MoDOT’s Facebook and X (Twitter) pages, or by calling 888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.