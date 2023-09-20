What does it cost not to have life insurance?

It’s probably not on your calendar, but September is Life Insurance Awareness

Month. Are you aware of the benefits of owning life insurance?

First, consider the risks of not having it. If something were to happen to you, could

your family remain in their house? Could your children continue their plans for

higher education? Who would pay any outstanding debts you have?

A sufficient life insurance death benefit could meet all those needs. Yet, many

people put off buying insurance because they don’t know how much they need or

what type to buy.

To determine the proper amount of coverage, you’ll need to consider a variety of

factors: your income, your spouse’s income, the size of your mortgage and so on.

As for the right policy, you can essentially choose between two types: term and

permanent. Term insurance, which is typically less expensive, provides coverage for a

certain number of years and only offers a death benefit. Permanent insurance can last

a lifetime and offers the opportunity to build cash value but is generally more

expensive.

Take the time to learn more about insurance and how it can help protect your

family. And the sooner you start, the better.

Rebecca McNulty, CFp®

Financial Advisor

1040 S 5th Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

636-946-6320