Is It Body Fat or Something Else?

Let’s face it! We silently curse the dimpled cellulite that has settled on our thighs, the extra weight that just seems to creep up as we get older. But not everyone stores fat the same way. There is a disease where fat accumulates abnormally in arms and legs that can actually harm your health.

Lipedema is a hereditary disease that is often mistaken for obesity and occurs mostly in the female population. It is a condition that affects the fatty tissue in the legs and sometimes the arms. Lipedema does not usually respond to regular diet and exercise and can occur in all sizes of people.

Symptoms of Lipedema include legs that look like columns and patients will often be a smaller size on the upper body and several sizes larger on the lower body. Additionally, skin is often tender to the touch and may bruise easily. It is very important that a correct diagnosis is made so the proper course of treatment can be implemented. If left untreated, Lipedema can lead to other serious conditions.

