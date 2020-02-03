Mike Baue wants you to live the most vibrant life that you can.

“We do not have to accept degeneration and weakness,” Baue, owner of OsteoStrong O’Fallon, said.

With members ranging from age 12-to-93-years old, OsteoStrong O’Fallon is not a gym, diet, supplement, pharmaceutical, or a medical treatment. It is a place where you can go to improve your overall health by focusing on the one thing we all have in common: a skeletal system.

According to Baue, the skeletal system is the foundation for your body and provides more than just strength and protection. It is arguably one of the most critical systems of the human body, and by implementing a strategy to care for and strengthen it, many experience the following results:

• Improved Bone Density

• Improved Posture

• Improved Balance

• Improved Athletic Performance

• Less Joint and Back Pain

“We are here to help people recover bone density and muscle tissue that they have lost over the years,” Baue said.

OsteoStrong, located at 44 Crossroads Plaza in O’Fallon, is a biohack that helps you strengthen the foundation of your body – the skeletal system. Unlike other health solutions, you don’t have to spend hours at a gym or exert physical energy that will leave you feeling tired by the time you’re done. Just show up as you are and we’ll handle the rest!

“We are not a gym,” Baue said. “In fact, we encourage our clients to get a gym membership. But we can help you do the things you used to do.”

OsteoStrong works to promote skeletal strength by using a process known as Osteogenic Loading. Sessions are usually weekly and are quick, painless, and the results are measurable.

“The sessions are painless and last around 10 minutes,” Baue said. “You will not leave here fatigued and you will not be feeling sore the next day. We have complimentary free sessions for anyone.”

For more information on OsteoStrong O’Fallon, call (636) 238-8696 or visit osteostrong.me.

