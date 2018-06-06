20 years of summer fun

Maryland Height’s Aquaport celebrates 20 years with a summer full of events

By Charlotte Beard

Maryland Height’s Aquaport is celebrating its 20th year of operation this year. The 4.5 acres outdoor waterpark, located at 2344 McKelvey Road, is inviting everyone to join them in celebration on June 21 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

In honor of the park’s opening in 1998, admission prices are being lowered to $1.98 all day long for everyone. The half-off admission after 5 p.m. for residents of Maryland Heights will not be in effect the day of the celebration. First-time guests can expect to enjoy a variety of water attractions, including the Extreme Bowl cannon-bowl body slide, lazy river, family fun pool, and body and tube slides.

The Aquaport also offers the accommodation of a concession area, limited lockers for $1 rental and changing rooms. On non-event days, non-residents have an admission fee that ranges from $10 to $15. Maryland Heights residents pay $4 to $5 with a resident discount card or business privilege card. All children ages three-and-under are admitted for free. Season passes are also available. See the Aquaport pricing on Maryland Height’s site for details (www.marylandheights.com).

In addition to the 20-year celebration, the Aquaport is hosting various upcoming events. On Father’s Day, June 17 starting at 11 a.m. fathers are invited to attend Father’s Day at Aquaport free with a paid child’s admission. There will be a variety of special activities and prize giveaways from 1 – 3 p.m.

The Mermaids and Mateys event will take place July 14 at 9 a.m. for ages 2 – 5 years old. At this pirates and mermaids fantasy pool party children will enjoy walking the plank, playing games and making a craft. Registration is required for this event and is open until July 11. Admission is $10 for members, $11 for residents, and $12 for non-residents.

Family Fun Night will take place July 19 from 5 – 7 p.m. Attendees will enjoy special games and activities. Also, it has been shared that Diddy the Dolphin will make a special appearance. The standard admission costs apply for this event.

The Aquaport will host its Luau Party August 3 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.. It will be a night of swimming with games and fun for the entire family. Registration is required and open June 1 through Aug. 1. Admission is $3 for all attendees ages 2 – 15 and $5 for ages 16 and up. Attendees are invited to visit the north side of the Community Center Parking Lot prior to the party from 5:30 – 8 p.m. for the MH Truck Stop. There will be a host of food trucks available not limited to Crooked Boot and Destination Desserts.

The Aquaport also offers group swim lessons for children who are six months old up to 12 years old. Those who are interested are advised to review the Summer Guide on the website to determine a child’s level before enrollment. Instructors will conduct a swim test to confirm the child’s level on the first day of class. Sessions take place June 18 – Aug. 2, Mondays – Thursdays. Times and other details are available in the Summer Guide.

Another program hosted by the Aquaport is called River Walking for ages 14 and up. Participants workout by walking against the current of the Lazy River. Participants walk in the same direction at their own pace; there is no instructor. This program runs June 18 – Aug. 1 for participants on Mondays or Wednesdays, 7:15 – 8 p.m. For more information see the Summer Guide on the website.