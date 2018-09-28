OsteoStrong Wellness Center

Growing Young Through Skeletal Strength Conditioning

We don’t often hear people talking about the significance of skeletal strength conditioning for a couple of reasons. First, the importance of strengthening the skeletal system is not well understood; and second, until very recently, the technology to develop complete skeletal strength was not readily available.

Most of us consider strength to be about how much we can lift, but our bodies are not built on muscles. Our foundation is our skeletal system—our bones.

To increase strength, start with the skeletal system.

By implementing a strategy to care for and strengthen our skeletal system, we may not only rapidly increase bone density, but also improve strength, posture, balance and athletic performance, plus reduce back and joint pain.

Strengthening bone requires significant levels of force. As bone compresses, osteoblastic activity is triggered. Osteoblasts are the cells in charge of new bone formation. This principle is known as Wolff’s Law, established in 1892, recognized by the American Medical Association in 2004 and taught in medical schools today.

Until recently, the unanswered question has been how to safely deliver enough force to trigger osteogenesis. That question was answered with the development of Osteogenic Loading technology, which combines robotics, isometrics and biofeedback to allow the user to safely and comfortably apply levels of force to the musculoskeletal system.

This results in rapid improvements in strength, muscle tone, balance, reaction time, hip mobility and posture. Because the user is in control of the amount of force generated, it is safe for individuals of almost any age and level of physical conditioning, from the athlete to the senior citizen and everyone in-between. Users of all ages are not just slowing the hands of time, they’re reversing the aging process.

Spectrum, the most advanced osteogenic loading technology available, can be found at the OsteoStrong Wellness Center in O’Fallon. For more information, and a complementary session, call 636-238-8696.