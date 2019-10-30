Safe and spooky Tips for Halloween Safety

St. Charles County Police Department offers tips to keep your little ghosts and ghouls happy and healthy this Halloween

By Brett Auten



It’s a night to be every child’s parent.



That is the word that St. Charles County Police Department Chief David Todd wants to get out loud and clear as Halloween is upon us.



While promoting his department’s first-ever Trunk or Treat celebration, Todd took a minute to remind the adults in the room to keep their eyes and ears wide open when carousing through the neighborhoods among the packs of ghouls, witches, superheroes, and princesses.



“Always be supervising,” Todd said. “It used to be, here’s your bag, here’s your stuff, out you go. We can’t afford those risks anymore.”



No matter where you live in the county, the police will be out and about in force Thursday and if a peculiar vehicle or person gives you the wrong kind creepy feelings, do not hesitate to call your local law enforcement agency.



“We can apologize to an individual,” Todd said. “We would rather do that than apologize to a family for something tragic that happened to a child.”



And once your home, give that night’s loot a good perusing before everyone starts digging in.



“If something doesn’t look right, its’ gone,” Todd said. “If it is not packaged or self-sealed, put it in the trash. Popcorn balls and things like that are things of the past. If it is a piece of fruit, while we appreciate the healthy choice, if it is not from someone you know, there are just too many risks.”



With a goal to provide families with a safe, secure and fun place to enjoy their Halloween, the St. Charles County Police Department is inviting families to its free Trunk or Treat celebration that is open to the public and will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, in the station parking lot at 101 Sheriff Dierker Court in O’Fallon.



“It was an idea that kept coming up,” Todd said. “We get requests to attend more and more (Trunk or Treats) that we would have to divide our resources to hit them all.



Children ages 12 and younger are encouraged to dress in costume (imitation weapons are prohibited) and collect candy and giveaways from over 35 decorated vehicles, including SCCPD vehicles. There will be designated vehicles for allergy-free candy as well. The St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center also will give away candy and have pets available for adoption.



After gathering treats, guests are invited to play games for prizes sponsored by Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Bahama Buck’s, and Krispy Kreme.



Children may also bring a blanket to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “Hotel Transylvania” inside the Police Department. Families on the move can enjoy a hot dinner for purchase from Doughboy’s Woodfire Pizza and WingNut Food Truck.



The SCCPD Trunk or Treat is a rain or shine event. If the weather does turn nasty, all activities will be held indoors. All children must be supervised by an adult.



Registration is not required, but it is appreciated. To do so, visit www.sccmo.org/Police. For more information, call 636-949-3057 or email SCCPDCommunity@sccmo.org.

CUTLINE: Photo courtesy St. Charles County Police Department St. Charles County Police Officer Courtney Spiess and K-9 Tank want everyone to have a safe and happy Halloween.