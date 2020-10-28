View more photos on Facebook!

Sam’s Southern Eatery features made-from-scratch goodness with a little something for everyone

With its opening this week, Sam’s Southern Eatery is guaranteed to have something for everyone.



Located at 1120 Technology Dr., Suite 109 in O’Fallon (the former home of P’sghetti’s), Sam’s Southern Eatery brings quality Southern cuisine, healthy eating options and generous portions.



“Everything is cooked from scratch,” Sam’s Southern Eatery owner Sammy Jaraba said. “This is not fast food. We try to have a lot of variety that way we can serve everyone in the family, even if they have different tastes. There is plenty to choose from.”



Sammy’s menu runs the gambit from Po’Boys and burgers, to chicken, salads, kabobs and Mediterranean fare. And, Sam’s seafood options include fish, shrimp, oysters, and crab cakes. Fried green tomatoes are a favorite appetizer while the gumbo soup is the No. 1 seller day in and day out.



Jaraba has Sam’s Southern Eatery locations in Oklahoma and Kansas and he chose O’Fallon for the first St. Louis-area location for several reasons.



“O’Fallon is a nice, growing city that is not far from downtown St. Louis,” he said. “For good food, people will drive an hour or so. Our location is easy access from Highway 170, 270, anywhere.”



Much like his previous locations, Jaraba will open his kitchen to first responders and medical staff.



“We will always have specials going for them,” Jaraba said. “I feel if you support the community, it supports you back.”

CUTLINE: Submitted photo Located at 1120 Technology Dr., Suite 109 in O’Fallon, Sam’s Southern Eatery brings quality Southern cuisine, healthy eating options and generous portions.