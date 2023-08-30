Should you invest … or speculate?

You’ll find some big differences between traditional and speculative investments –

and knowing these differences can matter a great deal when you’re trying to reach your

financial goals.

You’re probably familiar with traditional investments – stocks, bonds, mutual funds

and so on. Speculative investments include cryptocurrencies, foreign currencies and

precious metals,

Speculative investments may be riskier than traditional ones. While stock prices do

move up and down, their movements usually are nowhere near as sharp and swift as

those of cryptocurrency.

Also, speculative investments have a short time frame – investors want big gains,

and they want them right now, despite the risk. Traditional investments are better

suited for helping investors meet long-term goals, such as retirement.

Finally, speculative investments require investors to spend a lot of time watching

price movements and responding quickly. But when you own traditional investments,

you can basically lave them alone and only make changes when needed.

Of course, some speculative investments may still be appropriate for individuals as a

small part of their portfolios, assuming the higher level of risk aligns with their overall

risk tolerance and investing experience. But be aware of the risks involved before you invest.

Rebecca McNulty, CFP

1040 S. 5th Street

Charles, MO 63301

636-945-6320