Since 2013, The Sparrow’s Nest Maternity Home has been helping teen moms and their babies experience help, hope, and healing. #CommunityStrong

This month’s nonprofit spotlight in the Community News features Katie Roam, Executive Director. Katie discusses recent renovations at The Nest, along with how her organization has taken a brief pause during the pandemic to retool as a leadership team and also recruit staff.

“As we gear up for 2022, we’re planning to continue a Christ-centered, nurturing, and safe family home for our future residents,” Katie said. “The Sparrow’s Nest offers a hands-on opportunity for shared space. We teach through doing, through the function of everyday activities.”

For more information, to volunteer or make a donation, call 636-336-2534 or visit online at www.thesparrowsneststl.org.