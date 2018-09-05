EVENTS – ST. CHARLES & ST. LOUIS COUNTY

Sept. 7: Patriot Blood Drive

Patriot Blood Drive takes place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the O’Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall) at 100 North Main Street in O’Fallon. The drive honors those who risked their lives to save victims of the 9-11 attacks. Expedite your donation by scheduling an appointment at www.ofallon.mo.us/volunteer. Walk-ins are welcome.

Sept. 8: O’Fallon Fall Fest

O’Fallon’s Fall Fest takes place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Shop vendors’ booths for upscale handcrafted items for your home, wardrobe and everyone on your holiday shopping list, listen to award-winning bluegrass musicians and enjoy free activities with your kids. The Fall Fest will be held in Civic Park at 308 Civic Park Drive in O’Fallon. Admission and parking are free. The music starts at 10:30 a.m. with the Moore Family Bluegrass Band, followed by National “Open” Fiddle Champion George Portz & the Friends of Bluegrass, harmonica champion Eric Thompson, the Mississippi Mudpuppies Cajun Band, Fiddlers Frolic, and Lit’l Miss Country, Ruby Pearson. Eagle Ridge Saw Works will give chainsaw carving shows throughout the day. Kids’ activities include A Zoo 4 You petting zoo, a pumpkin decorating station, a hay bale maze and the Home Depot make-and-take workshop. The Historical Society Log Cabin Museum will be open for free tours, and vendors will be on hand with food and beverages for sale. For more information and directions visit www.ofallon.mo.us/fall-fest.

Sept. 8: Fundraiser kickoff

Operation Christmas Child kicks off from 10 a.m. to noon at Grace Community Chapel in St. Peters with its annual “Countdown to National Collection Week” event. The project collects millions of gift-filled shoeboxes each year and delivers them to children in need around the world as tangible expressions of God’s love. Guest speaker Tim Holeman, a volunteer with the local area team, will share about his trip to Cameroon in West Africa this summer to personally hand out the gifts. Volunteers will explain how to get involved and make a difference in a child’s life. Questions or RSVP: Jennifer Fay, jen.fay@charter.net or call 636-328-7871.

Sept. 8: HILLFEST

Wentzville United Methodist Church invites everyone to the 2018 Annual HILLFEST celebration. Festivities run from 3 – 7 p.m. and include inflatable obstacle course and climbing wall, face painting, police and fire vehicles and a classic car display. Live music and food trucks round out the celebration. No reservations required – free and open to the public. Wentzville UMC is located at 725 Wall Street in Wentzville. For more information visit www.livelovegrow.org.

Sept. 8: Remembrance walk

A remembrance walk takes place from 8:45 – 9:30 a.m. The walk begins outside the O’Fallon Municipal Centre (City Hall) at 100 North Main Street in O’Fallon at the 9-11 First Responders Memorial. The event offers an opportunity to reflect, honor, inspire and unite. Register at www.ofallon.mo.us/volunteer.

Sept. 8: Citizens United in Service

From 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. help sort and box supplies that were donated towards the Support Our Troops Supply Drive, create “thank you” cards for deployed troops and write notes of appreciation to local first responders. Preregistration is required at www.ofallon.mo.us/volunteer.

Sept. 11: Patriot Day ceremony

The public is invited to attend the city of O’Fallon’s annual Patriot Day ceremony, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the city’s 9-11 First Responders Memorial. Constructed from steel salvaged from the New York City’s World Trade Center, which was destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001, the monument is located in the parking lot on the east side of O’Fallon’s Municipal Centre (City Hall) at100 North Main Street in O’Fallon. The event is dedicated to first responders, the police, firefighters and paramedics who stepped forward to rescue victims of the attacks in 2001, and the victims and their families. The ceremony includes remarks by O’Fallon’s Mayor,Bill Hennessy, O’Fallon Police Chief Roy Joachimstaler and special guests, a moment of silence, a rifle salute and the placing of the wreath by the Police, Fire and Ambulance District Honor Guard. At the end of the ceremony, the public will have an opportunity to place flowers at the memorial.

Sept. 11: 9-11 remembrance ceremony

Florissant Mayor Thomas P. Schneider and Florissant Police Chief Tim Lowery have been invited to speak at the 17th Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by terrorists. Also invited to speak is Deputy Director Brendan Fahey from U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill’s Office. The 9-11 Remembrance ceremony will be hosted by the VFW Post 4105 located at 410 rue St. Francois at 7 p.m. All of the veteran and service organizations that service the Florissant area invite the public to attend this event which is open to all citizens who wish to gather in remembrance of those who perished on that infamous day.

Sept. 11: Card party or whatever

On the second Tuesday of every month at 10:30 a.m., the Altar Society at 8860 Tudor in Overland has a card party. Even though it is called a card party you can play other things: board games, dominoes, electronic games, bingo, just visit or anything you like. Men and women are invited. It is something for everyone to get together and have a good time. There are 85 attendance prizes, raffles, one hand-made quilt. It is only $5 and you receive a piece of cake, coffee or tea. Hot dogs are available for $.50. For more information call 314-427-0486.

Sept. 12: Choir rehearsal

The new choir season is beginning and the Traditional Choir at St. Peter, Catholic Church is seeking interested singers. The choir rehearses once a month and provides music for the Sunday, 9 a.m. mass once a month. The first rehearsal is Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., and the first mass is Sept. 16. All are welcome. Contact Bob for more information at bobschleinat@gmail.com.

Sept. 13: Free square dance lessons

Wheelers and Dealers Square Dance Club of St Charles is moving its free square dance lessons to Frieden United Church of Christ at the corner of Zumbehl and Hwy 94 across from the QT. Lessons will start on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Lessons will run from September 2018 to April 2019.

Sept. 15: Paper marbling program

Want to learn how to create handmade cards and extraordinary designs using water, paint, paper and fabric? Join in from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Hands-On Heritage: Paper Marbling at the Historic Daniel Boone Home at 1868 Highway F near Defiance. Taught by park staff, this hands-on activity allows guests of all creativity levels to discover the traditional art and rich history of paper marbling, which dates back hundreds of years. Cost of the program is $5 per person. Participants are encouraged to arrive at the beginning of the program and wear something they don’t mind getting paint on. Space is limited and preregistration is required by calling the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535 or visiting http://bit.ly/PaperMarbling2018 online.

Sept. 15: Free PSA screenings for prostate cancer

The Salvation Army and Christian Hospital, partners in the Pathway to Health program at the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, are hosting a free PSA Screening event from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Empowerment Center at 9420 W. Florissant Rd. Screenings are blood-draw only and provided by health care professionals from Siteman Cancer Center and the Program for the Elimination of Cancer Disparities. Each participant receives a free gift. Prostate screenings are recommended for: men aged 40 years and over with a family history of prostate cancer, African-American men aged 40 and over and men aged 50-plus who have not had a prostate screening in the last year and have not already been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Sept. 18: Wentzville Community Historical Society meeting

The Wentzville Community Historical Society will hold its general meeting. In January 2018, Karen Bode Baxter was hired by the city of Wentzville to conduct a Reconnaissance Level Survey under a matching grant from the State Historic Preservation Office. The survey area covered approximately 135 acres and 264 structures. At the meeting she will talk about the survey and what she found. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a catered meal for $10 at the Green Lantern Senior Center at 506 South Linn in Wentzville. Please call dinner reservations to Bill Vehige at 636-272-5506 or Peggy Orr at 636-327-8823. The program will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 21-23: Augusta Harvest Festival

Augusta Harvest Festival kicks off Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. with “Swingin’ in the Vines” concert/picnic/auction. Pumpkin-wagon rides to Honey Bee Vineyard begin at 5:30 p.m. at Harmonie-Verein on Hackman Road in Augusta. On Sept. 22 the day begins at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at Ebenezer UCC Social Hall on Jefferson Street, followed by a 5K run at 9 a.m. and the Harvest Parade at 10 a.m. Activities continue throughout the day. On Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the American Legion hosts a chicken and pork steak dinner fundraiser at Harmonie-Verein. At 12:45 p.m. there will be a historical walking tour followed at 3 p.m. by a Children’s Theater performance, both at Harmonie-Verein. For more information visit www.augusta-chamber.org or call 636-228-4005.

Sept. 22: Trivia night

VFW fundraiser trivia night with all proceeds to support veterans’ suicide awareness will take place at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at VFW Post 5077 at 8500 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. in O’Fallon. Beer and soda are provided. Reserve a table of eight for $160. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50’s, mulligans and prizes. Call 636-272-1945 for reservations.

Sept. 29: Disc golf tournament

Charitable Community Fund for O’Fallon Kiwanis is having a disc golf tournament for new playground equipment for the O’Fallon Salvation Army at Fort Zumwalt Park in O’Fallon entrance fee for $30 per person/$60 per team. Registration starts at 8 a.m., tee off between 9 and 11 a.m. One round doubles, prizes for top doubles teams in both Pro and Amateur divisions. Sign up at https://ofkiwanis.com/Disk_Golf. Loaner disc sets will be available for new players.

Sept. 30: Breakfast

The Knights of Columbus at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, at 1424 First Capitol Drive South in St. Charles, will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Breakfast includes: made to order omelets, pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee. Cost for adults is $7, for children six to 11 is $4 and children five-and-under are free. In addition a blood drive will be held at the same time as the breakfast. Those who donate blood that day will receive a free breakfast. For additional information please call 636-946-6799.

Oct. 6: Grandparenting conference

Biblical Grandparenting Conference takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Wentzville at 653 Luetkenhaus Blvd. in Wentzville. This grandparenting conference is to gain encouragement, training and tools to help you be a disciple-maker who passes on a heritage of faith in Christ to future generations. Conference speaker is Josh Mulvihill, Ph.D., author of numerous books including “Biblical Grandparenting.” Tickets are $10 and lunch is included with ticket price. Tickets are available at www.fbcwentzville.com. For more information email FBCWentzville.com or call 636-327-8696.

Oct. 15: Golf tournament

Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) is seeking golfers and sponsors for the return of its fundraiser golf tournament. The event will take place at the newly reconstructed Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles, with a shotgun start at noon. Appropriately named the Vocational Invitational, all proceeds from the event will benefit the Skills Center, BCI’s first-of-its-kind vocational training center for people with disabilities opening this winter. Registration is $200 per golfer. The format is a four-person scramble with prizes for the top flight finishers. Each golfer will also receive lunch and dinner, tee gifts, course drinks, the chance to win fun competitions, and two drinks with dinner. Golfers may register online at www.boonecenter.com/golf. The deadline for registration is Sept. 14. For more information, please contact Tony Spielberg at tspielberg@boonecenter.com.

Oct. 23: Card party

St. Charles County Jr. Service League will host a card party from 7 – 10 p.m. at St. Peters Parish Center at 3rd & First Capitol in St. Charles. Cost is $9 per person, includes dessert and beverage.

There will also be prizes, silent auction, raffles, pot o gold and sleepers. For reservations call 636-947-9677 or 636-724-1884. See any member for tickets.

Oct. 27: Cemetery tour

The Wentzville Community Historical Society is conducting a cemetery tour at Linn and South Linn Cemetery from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10. Children under 10 are free. Linn and South Linn Cemetery have both been a part of Wentzville since the 1800s. Located off Church Street south of I-70, it is the final resting place for many Wentzville Citizens, including William M. Allen, the founder of Wentzville. Advance tickets will be available at the next Wentzville Community Historical Society General Membership Meeting on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Green Lantern. Or at the Caboose on Main Street during the Fall Festival. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the cemetery.

Oct. 27: Rummage sale

Calvary United Church of Christ, at 2501 Hartland Avenue, is inviting the community to its Fall Rummage Sale. This is one week earlier than normal. Doors open at 8 a.m. For more information call 314-429-7464 Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.