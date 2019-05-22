The Baby Kid Expo Returns

The 13th Annual Baby Kid Expo is a family-friendly event, held June 1 at the St. Charles Convention Center, designed to connect families with the business community

Are you looking for a pediatrician, camp ideas for your kids, or preschool options? How about a new fitness program, family photographer, or a new birthday party place? If so, you won’t want to miss out on the Baby Kid Expo. Connect with these businesses and so much more at this fun-filled event.

The 13th Annual Baby Kid Expo will take place June 1, at the St. Charles Convention Center, from 9 a.m. – 3:00p.m. Free Admission.

“The Baby Kid Expo is a a great way to get connected to opportunities available in our community for your family. You are able to speak directly with business owners, and uncover opportunities for your kids,” Heather Deatz said, owner of the Baby Kid Expo.

Over one hundred businesses will have information on recreation, education, health, camps, finance and home improvement, and many unique products will be available for purchase.

Bring the kids! There will be fun activities scheduled for the day, plus events happening on the main stage that they can be a part of as well.

Presenting sponsor, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West hospitals as well as their other BJC partners, will be on site to present parents, parents-to-be, and grandparents-to-be with helpful information on how to encourage healthy habits for the whole family.

Education about helmet, sleep and home safety will be available from St. Louis Children’s Hospital. You can sign up to get more information about free classes and screenings all across St. Charles County.

There will also be some fun activities – get your photo taken at the photo stop, spin the fitness wheel or even try on an empathy belly to feel what it’s like to be pregnant.









New this year is a fashion show with Dillard’s Mid Rivers Mall. Kids can show their best look on the main stage. Dillard’s will also have a Mom and Me Zone that you won’t want to miss. Moms will be pampered with experts from Clinique who are offering instant transformations.

The Diaper Derby is back, sponsored by STL Sprout and About. Get your 9-14 month old crawler registered to race for great prizes! This event is adorable to watch and creates great memories! The race will take place at 10 a.m. on the main stage but please sign up on the Baby Kid Expo website to reserve your spot. Only 25 spots available!

There will also be the Miss American Diamonds Pageant. Register your kids to be a part of the fun where they can model on stage. Boys and girls ages zero-to-seven years old are eligible. Visit the Baby Kid Expo website for more information.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District will be teaching CPR for infants and children on site. This life-saving skill is so important for all parents to know how to perform. There is no charge and it will be taught from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Join United Healthcare with some hula hooping fun at 11:15 a.m. Mad Science is back with their “Sounds Like Fun” show on the main stage at 2 p.m. All of these shows are free, and so is the admission to the event.

Safety is important and what better way to teach the kids about street dangers than with the interactive exhibit from St. Louis Children’s Hospital called Safety Street. This large exhibit is a fun way for kids to learn about stranger danger, safely crossing streets and more.

MoChip will be also be on site to put together a free CD with your child’s vital information just for you to have in case the unthinkable would happen. In these situations, time is of the essence so stop by their area and go through the process to gather this important information.

The Baby Kid Expo would not be complete without a performance and sing along with your favorite princesses and mascots from Once Upon an Occasion. Don’t miss The Trolls and the Long Haired Lady at 9:30 a.m. and the Winter Sisters and their Silly Snowman friend at noon. Stay after the performances for a meet and greet.

What else will you see and be able to do at the Baby Kid Expo? Visit the Activity Zone sponsored by Metro by T-Mobile. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, inflatables and a craft area where you can make wooden necklaces. The Abra-Kid-Abra magic show and dance groups will entertain all.

Learn more about the Baby Kid Expo Spotlight Charity, The Child Center. They are doing amazing things to help kids in our area who have experienced trauma. Learn how you can help make a difference.

Join the Cutest Baby Contest. Visit the Baby Kid Expo website for details of how to enter your zero-to-three year old in the contest to win a prize pack that includes St. Louis Cardinals tickets, River City Rascals tickets, Magic House tickets and a photo package from Four Fireflies Photography.

Visit the Baby Kid Expo website www.babykidexpo.com for a full schedule of the participating businesses and schedule of events. Register for the event on the website as well.

Become social with us and join in on for contests @babykidexpo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Sponsors: Barnes Jewish St. Peters and Progress West Hospital, Metro by T-Mobile, Foss Swim School, Napleton Kia/Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram/Honda, Primrose School of St. Charles at Heritage, St. Charles County Ambulance District, St. Charles City County Library District, Dillard’s Mid Rivers Mall, Proctor & Gamble, United Healthcare, Community News, STL Sprout and About, and Fun 4 Kids STL.

