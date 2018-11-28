The Gallery-O’Fallon MO

O’Fallon residents, Michael Garman and Suzanne Schwab are excited to share their talents and passions in their new store, The Gallery.

The Gallery is a Co-Op of artisans displaying their unique art together to bring you the finest of mixed media art in one location.

Suzanne has been doing dollhouses and miniatures for many years and is very excited to once again offer a place to “share the magic of miniatures”. Come explore her handcrafted miniatures and her newest item…clocks that share her passion for miniatures, but are suitable for everyone not just miniaturists. Little things mean a lot!

Michael has been taking photographs for over 25 years. His career as a Radiologic Technologist working in grayscale imaging has brought him unique knowledge of the total absence of color to the total inclusion of color to help other appreciate the true meaning of detail and beauty. His photography captures the essence of life that others miss.

We are looking for artisans to join our creative family. Call Michael at 636.294.4266 for details. Our web address is: www.thegallery-ofallon.com.