The season of giving

Local first responders are giving back this holiday season with several charity drives to benefit the community

By Brett Auten



December is a time to think of others.



And as if our local emergency responders didn’t do that enough the previous 11 months, they are doing even more to make sure as many people as possible end the year on a high note.



The Lake St. Louis Police Officer’s Association is once again holding its charity drive.



Buoyed by a successful 2018 campaign, the 10th Holiday Charity Drive includes sponsorship of local school children again this Christmas. The Holiday Charity Drive runs until Dec. 22 and the LSLPOA is asking that you please do not send food items or clothing.



“We simply do not have a storage facility for it,” Crowley said. “It goes without saying, we live in a very supportive community. The last 10 years have been going good.”



Anyone who makes a donation will receive a thank you letter with the amount on it for tax purposes. Please be sure to write Holiday Drive on the memo line of your check. If you would like to make a donation to go toward our mission you can send a donation to:



Lake St. Louis Police Officer’s Association

8651 Highway N, Suite 229

Lake St. Louis, Mo. 63367

Attn: Butch Crowley



For further information you can contact Crowley at 636-262-4235 or visit the Lake St. Louis Police Officer’s Association on Facebook for current information.



SCCAD



The St. Charles City-County Ambulance District will literally Fill the Ambulance with Food to benefit Operation Food Search.



“This event is now in its 10th year, and seems to grow more and more successful with each passing year,” Kyle Gaines, Director of Community Relations, St. Charles County Ambulance District, said. “We now have 14 facilities partnering with us in this endeavor, including three brand-new ones this year.”



Retirement communities throughout the county are the drop off locations for this event and in honor of its 10th anniversary, an ambitious goal of 10,000-pounds of food has been set.



“Because Operation Food Search works with so many pantries throughout the region, they’re able to ensure that all donations stay right here in St. Charles County,” Gaines added.



The drop-off locations are as follows:



Twin Oaks at Heritage Pointe (228 Savannah Terrace, Wentzville)



Twin Oaks at Stone Ridge (280 Santa Elena, Wentzville)



The Boulevard Wentzville (110 Perry Cate, Wentzville)



Lakeridge Senior Living (2901 Technology, Lake St. Louis)



Garden Villas of O’Fallon (2092 South Outer 364, O’Fallon)



Park Place Senior Living at Winghaven (2002 Boardwalk Place Drive, O’Fallon)



The Landing of O’Fallon (1000 Landing Drive, O’Fallon)



Breeze Park (600 Breeze Park Drive, Weldon Spring)



Brookdale St. Peters (363 Jungermann, St. Peters)



Clarendale of St. Peters (taking donations at sales office in US Bank Building, 1 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Peters)



The Boulevard St. Charles (3330 Ehlmann Road, St. Charles)



Lake St. Charles (45 Honey Locust, St. Charles)



Fairwinds Rivers Edge (600 Rivers Edge Drive, St. Charles)



Windsor Estates of St. Charles (2150 West Randolph, St. Charles)



Wentzville PD



The Wentzville Police Department has barrels in its lobby for the Caring and Sharing Organization to help so many people have a great holiday season.



The Wentzville PD will be collecting through Dec. 10 in its lobby on any day and at any time.



Caring and Sharing is an Emergency food pantry for individuals and families that need food when their local pantries are closed. It also distributes food to rural pantries that do not have the amenities that larger pantries have in the St Charles area. Caring and Sharing also puts together Blessing Backpacks for the homeless and meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter for the needy.





O’Fallon PD



In November, the O’Fallon Police Department participated in No Shave November where, for a monetary donation, male employees were provided the opportunity to grow facial hair and female employees could dye a portion of their hair. With great participation, the O’Fallon Police Department was able to present a check to BackStoppers in the amount of $4,200 for its annual Guns and Hoses event.

Because of the success of No Shave November, Chief Tim Clothier authorized No Shave December. Money raised in the month of December will be donated to the city of O’Fallon’s Cornucopia of Care Food Drive and The Sharing Shed. Both charitable organizations will receive 50-percent of the money raised by No Shave December.



The city of O’Fallon’s Cornucopia of Care Food Drive is an annual program that accepts various canned and boxed food items which will then be given to local food pantries. The event runs until Dec. 13. Donation collection locations include:



Kenny Wilson Center, 1058 Rondale Ct.

Krekeler Jewelers, 2938 Highway K

Lindell Bank, 4521 Highway K

O’Fallon Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street

Renaud Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle



The Sharing Shed (thesharingshed.org) is a volunteer-based organization that provides basic household items to families and individuals of St. Charles County and surrounding areas who are experiencing a crisis or need a helping hand.

CUTLINE: Photos provided by SCCAD

Members of the St. Charles City-County Ambulance District participate in the annual Fill the Ambulance with Food drive to benefit Operation Food Search. SCCAD personnel are shown with residents from Fairwinds-Rivers Edge in St. Charles and Lake St. Charles Retirement Community.