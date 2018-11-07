Toy Drive St. Charles County

Founded by Little Black Book: Women in Business in 2013, BrrrBASH has grown into a large scale collaborative toy and money collection to benefit Toys for Tots. Little Black Book (LBB) is a community of female professionals committed to professional and personal development in a collaborative, non-competitive environment. We strive to grow our network and community through service and charity.

The 2018 LBB BrrrBASH to Benefit Toys for Tots will be kicking off its sixth annual toy drive on November 1st when collection boxes are put into the market and concludes December 8th with a collection celebration from 6-11 pm at Kokomo Joe’s Family Fun Center in St. Peters. Little Black Book partners with over 80 local businesses over four counties, the cities of Wentzville, Lake St Louis, O’Fallon and St Peters, numerous Fire Protection Districts in St Charles County and the St Charles City-County Library to actively collect toys for the charity.



Over the past five years, Little Black Book has donated over 16,000 toys and $37,000. The monetary donations are used to purchase toys for children in age ranges that do not receive adequate donations; usually children aged 13-18. All of the money and toys donated will be distributed in the Greater St Louis area.

For the past three years, the LBB BrrrBASH to Benefit Toys for Tots has accounted for 20% of the total number of toys distributed by the US Marines to happy children at Christmas.

The public is invited to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any of the participating locations between November 1 – December 8. Help LBB bring Christmas to children in need!

The BrrrBASH is a production of the LBB GIVE Foundation.