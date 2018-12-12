Wreaths Across America and its volunteers lay thousands of wreaths on the graves of veterans across the St. Louis region

This time of year, especially, it can be easy to forget those who have done so much. Thankfully, a large group of local volunteers are making sure that won’t happen.

On Saturday, Dec. 15 Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers lay over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond, including ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and the sites of the Sept. 11 tragedies.

And in the St. Charles and St. Louis area, it will be no different.

The Caroline Close Stuart Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will lay holiday wreaths on veterans’ graves in the St. Charles County area.

“We want to make sure these men and women’s role in our country is never forgotten and we can insure this by placing wreaths on the graves during the holidays,” Marilyn Hartnett, regent of the Caroline C Stuart Chapter, said.

One hundred years ago the Missouri DAR surveyed the state and marked a number of the Revolutionary War graves. This year, chapter members will mark the graves of 14 Revolutionary War Patriots who came to Missouri after the war long before Missouri became a state. They are Bowles Abbington, Joseph Baugh, James Bryan, John Castilio, Warren Cottle, David Darst, Zachariah Moore, Samuel Wells and Jacob Zumwalt.

“Our goal is to bring this tradition to our community and open it up to all who wish to honor a veteran,” Hartnett said. “Many of these veterans no longer have family who can do this, so it is a privilege for us to honor their service in this simple way.”

Some of those helping lend a hand last year were Cheryl Hanks-Sinecki, Todd Koval, Amy Koval, Karen Wright, Helene Reece, Brian Koval and Dan Sinecki.

The DAR’s mission is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. For more information, contact Hartnett at 636-357-1038.

The Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Old Flag Circle located inside the cemetery.

Volunteers and members of Missouri Wing Civil Air Patrol’s units throughout the greater St. Louis area will be placing remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans on Saturday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery to honor those who served the U.S. as well as current military members.

As a major partner in Wreaths Across America for twelve Decembers now, the Civil Air Patrol has adorned memorials and veterans’ graves with evergreen wreaths to make sure the sacrifices of the nation’s soldiers are not forgotten. David A. Miller, a Lieutenant Colonel with the Civil Air Patrol, said that it’s precisely during this time of hustle and bustle that we need to take the time to let those veterans and their families know that they are not forgotten and hat we will never forget.

“Unfortunately, the deadline for sponsoring a wreath for this year’s event was Monday,” Miller said. “Any wreaths sponsored after that date will be credited to next year’s event.”

But there are other ways to help out and the best is to volunteer on Saturday, Dec. 15 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery to lay the wreaths on veterans’ gravesites.

“Hundreds of volunteers are needed to help place thousands of wreaths,” Miller said. “We may not top last year’s incredible total of more than 10,000 wreaths placed, but we will still need help to put them all out on that Saturday right after a short ceremony that begins at 11 a.m. sharp. This same event is occurring at the same time at other veterans’ cemeteries and memorials all across Missouri, so those who can’t make it to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery can participate at another location that might be closer to them.”

For more information on Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, please go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org or call 877-385-9504.

Cover-Wreath1 On Saturday, Dec. 15 Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers lay over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond.

Cover-Wreath2 Karen Wright (left) and Helene Reece with the Caroline Close Stuart Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution lay a wreath at the grave of Revolutionary War veteran Zachariah Moore.

